Alicia Machado: Miss Universe, Who Donald Trump Mocked As ‘Miss Piggy,’ Also Says He Tried To Sleep With Her

Machado said she turned down Trump's advances.

Alicia Machado was thrown into the spotlight during the 2016 presidential election when Hillary Clinton highlighted how Donald Trump mocked the weight of the former Miss Universe winner and called her “Miss Piggy.”

Now, Machado has made another shocking revelation: Donald Trump also tried to have sex with her.

In an interview with the Spanish talk show Suelta La Sopa (translated by the Daily Mail), Machado claimed that Donald Trump tried to sleep with her not long after she won the international beauty pageant that Trump owned.

“There were many situations with him I have never spoken about,” Machado revealed.

When asked if Trump ever tried to sleep with her, Alicia Machado says that he did, and she wasn’t interested.

“Often you can sleep with someone you don’t know. It wasn’t the case with me. I never had sex with him,” Machado said.

Machado won the pageant in 1996, she gained what she said was 12 pounds and came under intense pressure from the Miss Universe organization, and Trump in particular, to lose weight. Trump publicly mocked her weight, calling her “Miss Piggy” and “Miss Housekeeping,” the New York Times recalled. Trump also forced her to go through a workout in front of press and television cameras to show the lengths he was taking to help her lose weight, a situation she would later describe as humiliating.

The revelation that Donald Trump tried to sleep with Alicia Machado comes amid growing personal scandals for Trump. Last month, adult film star Stormy Daniels gave an interview with 60 Minutes where she described an alleged affair with Trump, one that took place just months after wife, Melania, gave birth to their son. Trump faces another accusation from Playboy model Karen McDougal that the two had an affair within the same time frame as Trump’s affair with Daniels.

Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado who Trump called Miss Piggy says he tried to sleep with her https://t.co/3JY0nPPfYr — TrumpFirehose (@TrumpFirehose) April 7, 2018

If it is true that Donald Trump tried to have sex with Alicia Machado, it would have been while Trump was still married to his second wife, Marla Maples. The two were married in 1993 and divorced in 1999.

So far, Alicia Machado has not offered any more details about how or when Donald Trump allegedly tried to have sex with her, and Trump has not yet commented on the revelation, either.