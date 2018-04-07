‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley Takes Over At Newman Enterprises, Kyle Digs Dina’s Secret

Ashley rules at Newman Enterprises, could she stop Kyle from ruining Jabot? Then, Kyle wants to know Dina's secret.

It’s time to take actions to the next level this week on The Young and the Restless. Ashley takes control of Newman Enterprises while her brothers try to get Jabot back from Kyle. Speaking of Kyle, he comes back to the mansion and wants to find out Dina’s secret.

Ashley gets Newman Enterprises

With Victor (Eric Braeden) still at the hospital, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) takes the reigns at Newman Enterprises with determination. Since they know that her nephew, Kyle (Michael Mealor), has been communicating with Victor and scheming against his father, Jack (Peter Bergman), this is one way to cut their tie, via Soap Hub.

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless spoilers also tease that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jack are teaming up to take back control of Jabot Cosmetics from Kyle. Victor is now awake, and the failed attempt to finish him off makes his family believe that Jack is innocent, not to mention the blood that was found at the crime scene that does not belong to Victor or Jack. With that, it is only a matter of time before Jack leaves the prison and face his son.

Jack has been growing frustrated at the jail since Kyle has taken his seat at Jabot. Kyle has also been on a firing spree, kicking out employees who have been loyal to his father. Ashley asked Billy to take over but Kyle blocked them using the blood Abbott clause. Ashley has mentioned to Abby (Melissa Ordway) that they need to use that clause against Kyle, via Soaps.com. Will it mean revealing that Jack is not John’s son?

Kyle wants to uncover Dina’s secret

Speaking of Jack’s paternity, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle seeks to uncover a secret the others are hiding from him. Kyle has informed Ashley and Abby that he wants to move in at Jabot mansion, but Ashley told him it would not be good to introduce someone new to Dina’s (Marla Adams) environment. Abby seconded. Kyle insists they are on the same side, but they don’t trust him.

He may not be able to move in, but he can still come. It would not be hard for him to get close to Dina. The last time he was there, he introduced himself as a cousin and Dina immediately warmed up to him. That time, Dina was upset about “John” being arrested, saying that he needs to know the truth. Kyle tells her some things are better kept untold.

Will Kyle eventually find out his father is not an Abbott? He would surely be in for a shock.

Tune in on The Young and the Restless Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.