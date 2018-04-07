‘The Voice’ Coach Jennifer Hudson Wants To Sing At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding

Jennifer Hudson offered to showcase her talent at the royal wedding, but was surprised to learn that Meghan Markle is a fellow American!

Jennifer Hudson is currently in the United Kingdom ahead of The Voice UK’s final night. According to Hello!, the Grammy Award-winning singer was recently asked by British reporters to comment about the upcoming Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding and she immediately expressed her excitement.

However, the Voice coach was shocked when reporters asked her thoughts about an American girl becoming a member of the royal family. Apparently, Jennifer Hudson was not aware that Meghan Markle is from her country!

“Is she an American child? Are you serious? I didn’t know that. Oh my God, I did not know that. Go, girl!” Jennifer exclaimed.

While she obviously has not been following the news, J-Hud proved that she’s a royal fan. She even volunteered to perform at the highly anticipated royal wedding!

Congratulations to them. I think I should sing!

With only six weeks to go before the royal wedding, Kensington Palace has not confirmed the official list of performers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day. According to the Telegraph, Mel B has previously confirmed that the Spice Girls will be reuniting and performing at the royal wedding. Sir Elton John, having cancelled two of his shows in Las Vegas, is also believed to be performing a few songs. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who has met Prince Harry once and is friends with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, has also reportedly been tapped to sing.

Jennifer Hudson with her fellow ‘The Voice UK’ coaches: Olly Murs, Tom Jones, and will.i.am. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

While the reported performers are all British talents, it is not implausible for Jennifer Hudson to get the royal gig. The “Where You At” singer has performed at several high-profile functions in the U.S. and has sung in front of VIPs, including former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

Also, the 36-year-old singer revealed that Britain is like a second “home” for her now. She has been spending a lot of time in the country since she became a coach in The Voice UK last year. Jennifer wowed her British fans when she won her first season in the singing competition.

“It’s feeling more like home so when I do go home I miss it. When I’m here I feel at home,” the Dreamgirls star said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is happening on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. There will be two receptions to follow, a formal affair to be hosted by the Queen at St. George’s Hall. A more intimate dinner will be hosted by Prince Charles at the Frogmore House.