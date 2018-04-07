‘Proud’ Carrie Underwood Shares Rare Family Photo With Fans

Carrie told fans how 'proud' she is of her family members.

Carrie Underwood is sharing a rare family photo of her two sisters on social media as she shows her support for the Oklahoma teachers amid a state-wide strike. Taste of Country reported this week that the mom of one shared a very sweet photo of her sisters, Shanna and Stephanie, as she proudly supported the two, who are both teachers in her home state.

The star shared the snap of her family members taking part in a teacher’s strike across her various social media pages, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, where she told fans how “proud” she was of the duo for standing up for what they believe in.

“So proud of my sisters… Making a difference for the best reason… KIDS!” Carrie wrote alongside the photo of Shanna and Stephanie. “Here’s hoping [Oklahoma] schools get the funding they need so students and teachers can come back to a great learning environment!”

Underwood then added alongside the snap, “Love you guys!” while using various hashtags.

The photo uploaded online by Carrie showed her sisters protesting outside the Oklahoma State Capitol building while holding up a sign that read, “Hey teacher, we [love] our kids! Let’s stay strong and fight for our kids!” alongside a photo of actor Ryan Gosling.

So proud of my sisters…Making a difference for the best reason…KIDS! Here’s hoping OK schools get the funding they need so students and teachers can come back to a great learning environment! Love you guys! #ProudSister #Oklahoma #Education #TeachersRock pic.twitter.com/GMyGz1RMbF — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 5, 2018

As reported by Taste of Country, Underwood’s sisters were recently involved in walkouts and widespread protests in the star’s home state of Oklahoma. Many teachers in the state have reportedly “complained they don’t have enough funds for basic needs such as textbooks and supplies, and that the state hasn’t addressed issues such as too-large class sizes.”

Carrie, who now lives in Tennessee with her husband Mike Fisher and their 3-year-old son Isaiah, rarely shares photos of her sisters on her social media accounts but has spoken out about her love for the two in the past.

Back in 2009, Underwood revealed that her mom Carole Underwood was also a teacher while appearing in the “Behind Every Famous Person is a Fabulous Teacher” campaign.

“Teaching was something that ran in my family,” she said at the time, per The Boot. “I have always admired my mother and sisters for making a difference in the lives of so many.”

Carrie also showed her support for teachers on CBS’s Teachers Rock special in 2012.

Underwood’s sweet post in support of her two sisters this week came shortly after the star announced her big return to the spotlight after staying under the radar over the past few months.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The “Blown Away” singer confirmed that she’ll be making her triumphant return to the stage this June when she appears at the CMA Festival in Nashville, which could potentially mark her very first public performance since the star suffered what turned out to be a seriously nasty fall on some steps outside her home and received 40 to 50 stitches to her face.

Carrie also broke her right wrist as a result of the fall, which left her with a cast on her arm for several weeks.

As Inquisitr previously reported earlier this year, Carrie somewhat made her first official TV appearance since the accident last month when she provided an inspirational voice-over segment for the big return of American Idol on ABC. The star famously won the show back in 2005.