Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Planning Spin-Off After Baby, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Is another Kardashian spin-off on the way?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly making some big plans for after their baby girl is born. The couple is allegedly considering doing their very own spin-off series.

According to an April 4 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going to star on their very own reality TV series. The couple, who are expecting their first child together any day now, is reportedly thinking up ways to have their own show once their daughter is born.

Insiders reveal that while Khloe Kardashian has had spin-offs in the past, like her show with ex-husband Lamar Odom, the show with Tristan Thompson would be a “completely different concept.” The new show would allegedly only be filmed during the NBA offseason, meaning Tristan would have much more free time and would focus on Kardashian’s life as a new mom.

The source goes on to add that this would be the perfect opportunity for Khloe Kardashian’s fans to get to know Tristan Thompson a bit better. The insider claims that the Cleveland Cavaliers player is an “absolute character” and a spin-off series would showcase his “personality and his daily life off the court as well as his dynamic with Khloe.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is considering quitting her family’s reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians once her daughter is born. However, a new spin-off with Tristan Thompson would allow the expectant mother to work with her baby daddy, have power over the final edits, and “dictate how much of their child will be shown.” It seems like the perfect fit for the couple, who are seemingly becoming a bit more private now that they have a little bundle of joy on the way.

In addition, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will likely move back to L.A. during the NBA offseason. The couple currently live in Cleveland where Tristan plays alongside LeBron James for the Cavs. However, with the couple back in California, Khloe’s famous sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian could make regular appearances on the spin-off, and even give Khloe advice about motherhood.