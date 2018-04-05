Bella Hadid Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her And Kendall Jenner ‘2 Fake B****es’

Bella is hitting back at a hater who accused her and Kendall of having multiple plastic surgeries.

Model Bella Hadid is clapping back at a troll on Instagram who called her and friend Kendall Jenner “two fake b****es” in a nasty comment on the social media site. According to ELLE, Hadid wasn’t afraid to hit back on the picture and video sharing site this week, slamming a social media user in a classy comment after they made some seriously nasty remarks about herself and Kendall.

The site reported that the nasty comment was posted on an Instagram post that asked social media users to choose between Bella or Kendall, who are famously close friends.

Rather than choosing between the two models, the troll instead accused both of having multiple plastic surgery procedures before then claiming that although both are super rich, money couldn’t buy either of them a better personality.

“Two fake b****es sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks,” they wrote online according to a screen gab published by the outlet. “Lmao y’all trippin’ fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need.”

Hadid then saw the not so nice comment posted underneath the photo and had a very classy response for the fan after reading the seriously nasty remarks earlier this week.

Man I wish I had a rocket A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Jan 12, 2018 at 10:45pm PST

Rather than hitting back with a scathing message of her own, Bella instead took the high road when it came to the hater.

The Victoria’s Secret model – who is sister to Gigi Hadid and daughter of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star Yolanda Hadid – accused the social media user of being “jealous” of herself and her friend and instead sent her blessings.

“I wish you would know either of our personalities. And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own,” Bella responded on Instagram. “Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.”

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid. Mark Thompson / Getty Images

ELLE reported that the Instagram user then deleted their scathing comment as a result of Hadid’s response. They also said per the screenshot that her taking the time to reply and wish her blessings had forced them to think about how they conduct themselves online.

It will likely come as no surprise to fans to hear that Bella defended Kendall against the troll after they were both called out and accused of plastic surgery, as the two have been good friends for a number of years while Jenner is also close with Gigi.

Kim Kardashian’s little sister recently explained how the two first became fast friends during a podcast chat with famed photographer Mario Testino.

“Bella and I were actually really good friends since high school and hung out every day in school before either of us started working,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said last year of when their friendship first began before they even got into the modeling industry, per Grazia.

“It’s just funny because a lot of people don’t know that Bella and I have been friends for like five or six years,” Jenner continued of her longtime friendship with her fellow model.

Kendall hasn’t yet publicly responded to Bella having her back when it came to the Instagram troll earlier this week.