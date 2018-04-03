‘Avengers: Infinity War’: The Russo Brothers Start Campaign To Stop Spoilers

The campaign to curb spoilers was published on Facebook and Twitter by the directors of the film.

The directors of Avengers: Infinity War, Anthony and Joe Russo, just started a social media campaign titled #ThanosDemandsYourSilence to encourage fans to maintain “the highest level of secrecy” after seeing the film. The campaign, which is addressed to “the greatest fans in the world” in the form of a letter, was presumably written by Thanos on behalf of the directors. The letter is kept in place by the infinity gauntlet. The Marvel film will hit theaters worldwide on April 27, and the brothers disclosed in the letter that they are embarking on a press tour.

In the letter, the brothers revealed that they will be “visiting fans all over the world” and “screening a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.” They, however, promised not to screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere, before the film’s worldwide release. The brothers said that everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy. Mentioning that only a handful of people know the plot of the film.

In the last paragraph, the brothers implore fans to maintain the highest level of secrecy in the coming months so that all fans can have the same experience when they watch it for the first time. The Russo brothers are requesting that fans not spoil the experience for others who have not seen the film.

“Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

Avengers: Infinity War is almost upon us, and the film’s directors have a very important request for the internet: Don’t spoil anything. https://t.co/YS6d7wuGLt pic.twitter.com/dDC4ZdNrAf — Polygon (@Polygon) April 3, 2018

According to Polygon, the directors are asking the internet to do the impossible in 2018.

The website stated, “It’s a kind and optimistic request that simply ignores film culture and the internet in 2018.”

Polygon mentions the difficulties in keeping secrets from “prying paparazzi and journalists.” Their call for secrecy is unrealistic, Polygon said. Instead, boycotting the internet is more realistic. According to the Hollywood Reporter, since the film’s first trailer, fan sites have been breaking down every single frame to decipher any clues about the plot. Avengers: Infinity War will premiere in Los Angeles on April 23; the sequel is scheduled for release on May 3, 2019.