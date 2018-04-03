Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Are Fans’ Last Hope After Channing Tatum, Wife Jenna Dewan Settle For Divorce

Fans wonder after Channing Tatum-Jenna Dewan split if true love exists.

As Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan declare their split, nothing in the world makes sense to their fans anymore. Most of them now wonder if true love exists. Many of them now turn to another Hollywood couple to reassure their faith in love: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan disclosed their separation on social media. They issued a joint statement to claim that it was a mutual decision for both of them to “lovingly” separate as a couple. Their Instagram post has won millions of hearts, as the star couple claims to remain family despite the split and take care of their child together.

At the same time, the news has broken many hearts as well. People took to social media to express their shock and grief about the split. Many speculated that the couple’s marriage might be in trouble when Dewan attended the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party all alone, the International Business Times reported. Now that the couple has confirmed their split, the speculations turn out to be true.

Earlier in February, Jenna Dewan Tatum spoke to Health magazine about her so-called perfect life with Channing.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect,” People quoted her as saying.

Interestingly, there are speculations about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively as well. There are rumors around that the couple’s marriage might also be in trouble. They are known as one of the last few Hollywood couples whose relationship has survived the test of time.

Even the iconic relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt came to an end. If rumors about the trouble in Reynolds and Lively’s marriage turn out to be true, fans are sure to be devastated.

One of the fans tweeted that, after Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s separation, the only hope left is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Various other online users have reacted to the split in a similar manner. Many of them are now hopeless about finding love in their life.

“If Channing Tatum and Jenna can separate and Beyoncé can be cheated on, I have no hope for my future love life.”

There is so much apparent pressure on Lively and Reynolds to prove the existence of true love by staying together for the rest of their lives. On Twitter, the Deadpool actor laughed off the rumors surrounding his marriage. So, fans should be relieved for now.

For some, Blake and Ryan are not the only mascots of love in the glamor world. Many of them would stop believing in love only if David and Victoria Beckham split.