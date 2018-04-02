‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Reveals She’s Taking Antidepressants During Pregnancy

Amber Portwood opens up about depression during pregnancy.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has a long history of depression, and when she became pregnant with her second child, she knew that she would need to keep her mental health in check in order to be the best mother possible to her daughter, Leah, and her unborn baby boy.

According to an April 2 report by People Magazine, Amber Portwood is now opening up about her mental health issues during pregnancy. The Teen Mom OG star confirmed that she had gone off of her medications before becoming pregnant with her second child. However, that is not the case any longer. Portwood admitted that she began to become concerned about her depression and spoke to her doctor about the situation.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Amber Portwood has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder in the past. Portwood told the site that she was worried about postpartum depression judging from her current mental state. Amber then said she and her doctor talked and that she began taking antidepressants with the full support of her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

Amber Portwood revealed that she felt like she needed to “nip” her depression “in the bud” before anything got “too bad” or she fell into a “really deep depression.” The Teen Mom OG star is currently 33 weeks pregnant, and she says she knows that it is important for her to feel good before she welcomes her son, whom she plans to names James. Amber is due to give birth next month.

Teen Mom OG fans may remember that Amber Portwood and her ex-fiance, Matt Baier, talked about having children during their relationship, but Amber revealed that her medication would prohibit her from getting pregnant.

“If I do not have medication, I will not be normal. I would have crazy mood swings,” Portwood said at the time.

Now that she is currently pregnant, Amber Portwood reveals that she’s simply doing what she needs to do for herself in order to “feel better” and to best be able to care for her two children.

Fans can see more of Amber Portwood on Teen Mom OG, which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.