Parkland Survivor Lauren Hogg Accuses Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Of ‘Cyberbullying’

"The Ingraham Angle" host mocked Hogg’s brother, David Hogg, on Twitter.

Lauren Hogg, the younger sister of Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg and herself a Parkland survivor, is accusing Fox News host Laura Ingraham of “cyberbullying” for a series of Wednesday remarks about David, Yahoo News is reporting.

David Hogg, like his classmate Emma Gonzalez and other Parkland survivors, has become a spokesperson for gun control after the February 14 shooting, which left 17 people dead. That role as a gun-control advocate has also made him the topic of scorn and attack from some, and he’s even become the subject of a conspiracy theory that, according to the Huffington Post, states that he’s a paid crisis actor.

Conspiracy theories aside, David, like so many high school seniors, is looking towards his life after high school and has been applying to colleges. As he revealed to TMZ in an exclusive interview earlier this week, he’s applied to — and been rejected by — four California universities: UCLA, UCSD, UCSB and UC Irvine. This despite a (claimed) 4.2 GPA, a SAT score of 1270, as well as a pretty-visible extra-curricular run as a gun-control advocate.

On Wednesday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham, of “The Ingraham Angle,” took to Twitter to accuse David of “whining” about not getting accepted to every college he applied to.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

In a tweet of her own, Hogg’s 14-year-old younger sister made it clear that she’s having none of that.

How low are your ratings @IngrahamAngle that you have to start attacking my brother’s grades to get attention? If you ask me, he is more articulate than you and has far better character. Man, that’s real low even for you. Coming from a 14 year old, please grow up. #NeverAgain https://t.co/CgUVeGRfxP — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) March 28, 2018

Besides directing her ire at Ingraham, the younger Hogg also directed a tweet towards First Lady Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump has made cyberbullying her private cause, as reported by the Inquisitr, in the process drawing criticism and being accused of hypocrisy because of her own husband’s use of Twitter to bully his opponents.

David Hogg, for his part, was also not willing to let Ingraham’s criticism go unnoticed. In a tweet of his own, Hogg provided the names of Ingraham’s sponsors, and asked his followers to boycott them.

At least one sponsor has already heeded Hogg’s call: according to the Washington Post, pet food supplier Nutrish is “in the process of removing our ads” from Ingraham’s show, according to a Thursday morning tweet.