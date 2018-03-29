The Undertaker Won’t Appear On ‘Raw’ Next Week To Confront John Cena, According To ‘Rajah’

Here's why WWE officials won't let The Undertaker return to WWE television before WrestleMania 34.

Over a month ago, John Cena issued a challenge to The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 34. Since then, The Deadman has not responded and with every passing week and Cena has become more and more frustrated. John Cena is now demanding an answer from The Undertaker next week on Raw only six days before the grandest stage of them all, but WWE officials may have other plans for their first confrontation.

The Deadman and J0hn Cena have not confronted each other on WWE television because Vince McMahon felt their match was enough of an attraction that it didn’t need to be announced until the last minute. Now, WWE officials have decided their match may not need to be officially announced at all. According to a new report from Rajah, The Undertaker might not be appearing on Raw next week to accept Cena’s challenge.

Apparently, WWE officials are considering an idea to have The Undertaker not show up on Raw next week and for John Cena to actually go to WrestleMania “as a fan,” like he has been joking for several weeks. In this scenario, The Deadman would appear at random during the show, accept the challenge, and the match would come to fruition. On paper, it’s one of most interesting builds that WWE has ever done for the event.

‘WWE officials won’t be promoting Cena vs. Undertaker for WrestleMania 34 at all. WWE

It’s hard to believe that WWE officials wouldn’t advertise a once in a lifetime match like John Cena vs. The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all. However, Vince McMahon feels the promotion for the event has been strong enough without John Cena vs. The Undertaker being announced beforehand and most fans already know the match is happening. For casual fans tuning into WrestleMania, this will be a big surprise.

At this point, it might be the best course of action to wait until the grandest stage of them all. Not officially advertising John Cena or The Undertaker should be a huge test for the rest of the WWE roster, including a status on Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey’s current star power. It’s a bold move for WWE officials to keep Cena vs. The Undertaker unofficial until WrestleMania 34, but it’s also guaranteed to be an epic moment.