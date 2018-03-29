Stormy Daniels’ Unaired ’60 Minutes’ Interview Footage ‘Would Confirm To Melania’ Claims Are True, Per ‘TPM’

Only 27 minutes or so of Stormy Daniels' interview with '60 Minutes' made it to the public, but the editor and publisher of 'Talking Points Memo' says the unaired footage would reveal details to confirm to Melania Trump that Stormy's allegations are true.

When Stormy Daniels sat and spoke with Anderson Cooper of 60 Minutes, only 26 minutes and 56 seconds of Stormy’s interview made it through the editing process, as seen in the below video from CBS. Cooper admitted that “many tawdry details” were cut out of Stormy’s interview because the veteran journalist said that the scandalous stuff wasn’t the interest or focus of Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview, as seen in the 60 Minutes Overtime footage that featured Anderson speaking about the behind-the-scenes details of Stormy’s interview.

Stormy’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, noted that he and his client were there on the 60 Minutes set for at least two hours, with Stormy’s actual interview lasting much longer than the nearly 27 minutes that made it past the editing bay or cutting room floor. That extra, unaired 60 Minutes interview footage with Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, is of great interest to other viewers — as seen in the tweets below — and might be of great interest to First Lady Melania Trump because of the details about Trump that Stormy allegedly confirmed.

According to the tweet below from the verified Twitter page of Josh Marshall, the editor and publisher of Talking Points Memo, a source told him that “Stormy revealed details that would confirm to Melania (and presumably a lot of other women) that Stormy is telling the truth.”

Calling his source a “bird” — as in the idiom “a little birdie told me” — Marshall adopted a bit of Trumpian speak when he also quipped, “I should also say I have the best birds. Only the best. Beautiful birds.”

A bird tells me that Stormy revealed details that would confirm to Melania (and presumably a lot of other women) that Stormy is telling the truth. https://t.co/0Qa3ZcJLJS — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 28, 2018

2/ I should also say I have the best birds. Only the best. Beautiful birds. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 28, 2018

Marshall was responding to a tweet from the verified Twitter page of Rabia O’Chaudry, the New York Times bestselling author of Adnan’s Story: The Search for Truth and Justice After Serial.

Rabia had tagged Cooper in a tweet that asked for him to release the additional 100 unaired minutes of Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview.

Watch the excerpts of Anderson Cooper's interview with porn star Stormy Daniels that didn't air on the 60 Minutes broadcast. https://t.co/ks8cOl1rUs — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 26, 2018

Marshall replied to Rabia’s tweet with the assertion that Stormy went into some kind of depth in her unaired 60 Minutes interview footage that would have confirmed to Melania that Stormy’s allegations of an adulterous affair with Donald were true. As seen in Josh’s reply section of his popular tweet, social media users are pontificating all sorts of things about what Stormy may have revealed that might have confirmed to Melania she was allegedly telling Cooper the truth.