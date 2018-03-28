Real Reason Why The Undertaker Hasn’t Confronted John Cena Revealed, According To ‘Wrestling Observer’

Here's why WWE officials decided to wait so long before confirming John Cena vs. The Undertaker for WrestleMania 34.

WrestleMania 34 is now less than two weeks away, yet one of the most important matches on the card has not been made announced. On WWE television, John Cena has berated and mocked The Undertaker to get an answer regarding his challenge for a match on the grandest stage of them all. However, the powers that be still have yet to make the match official on WWE programming despite the fact that it’s going to happen.

According to CageSideSeats, Cena vs. Undertaker will finally be set up next week on Raw but it’s not clear why WWE officials waited until the last minute to make such an important match official. A new report by the Wrestling Observer is claiming that Vince McMahon felt the card for WrestleMania has been so loaded with other feuds and matches that WWE officials could hold off on announcing Cena vs. The Undertaker.

Unfortunately, that decision has left much of the WWE Universe feeling the build for their match to be a bit lackluster, according to Forbes. It’s understandable for most people to feel that way since John Cena’s only job has been making The Deadman look bad. WWE officials are also aware that a match like John Cena vs. The Undertaker is an easy sell for the fans, which may be WWE officials are treating it like an add-on to an already overloaded card with several huge matches. Their feud just doesn’t need the same amount of time.

‘It’s still unclear if The Deadman will actually return to Raw next week.’ WWE

It has been reported that The Deadman is extending his wrestling career by a few more years based on the dramatic improvements he’s made health wise since WrestleMania 33. He may choose to hang up his boots after facing John Cena in New Orleans, but WWE officials would have likely promoted the upcoming match with a lot more attention if WrestleMania 34 was meant to be the official retirement for The Undertaker.

The atmosphere is expected to be epic during John Cena vs. The Undertaker inside the Superdome. Once their match begins on the grandest stage of them all, the WWE Universe will not care about how lackluster the build to the match was in the weeks leading up to the event. Regardless of the winner, John Cena and The Undertaker are expected to make wrestling history on April 8th and it could be for the very last time.