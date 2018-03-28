Jennifer Aniston’s BFF Hangs Out More With Justin Theroux – ‘It’s a kick in the teeth,’ Reports ‘Radar’

An unidentified source told 'Radar Online' that Chris McMillan still hangs out with Theroux even after the split.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have decided to lead separate lives since the end of last year, but they only announced their separation officially on February 15 through the actress’ publicist Stephen Huvane. In a statement that they released to the Associated Press, the former couple said that they will continue the friendship that they have started even before they were a couple. Of course, they do have a circle of friends together, including the Friends alum’s BFF Chris McMillan.

According to an unknown source who recently spoke with Radar Online, Chris McMillan has been hanging out with Theroux even after the break-up. The alleged insider claimed that the actress’ hairstylist still considers the Leftovers actor as a client, and has been hanging out with him a few times. The source added that although McMillan is loyal to Jennifer Aniston, he is still dedicated to his clients, and that includes Jen’s ex-husband. It is alleged that the hairstylist doesn’t feel like dropping the actor now that they have parted ways.

The unnamed source said that McMillan is stuck in the middle. However, he avoids talking with Theroux about Jennifer Aniston so as not to make things between the former couple “more awkward.”

“He is still friendly with Justin and happy to work with him again. He just wants to keep things professional having been a part of a number of his campaigns.”

The insider went on to claim that McMillan has been seeing Theroux more as he is now spending most of his time in New York. However, the reported source added that “it’s a real kick in the teeth” for Jennifer Aniston, who considers the hairstylist as her trusted pal. On the other hand, the insider claimed that Jen doesn’t want to stick her nose in her BFF’s clients.

Additionally, the unnamed sources also told Radar Online that McMillan met with Theroux this month in Paris when the hairstylist worked with Michelle Williams. Together, they attended the Louis Vuitton show for Fashion Week alongside Emma Stone. Although they were not in the same hotel together, the insider told the media outlet that Jennifer Aniston’s BFF and her ex-husband “did come in contact.”

Rumors have been swirling around Jennifer Aniston and her shocking break-up with Theroux, but there were a lot of fans who were thrilled with the idea that she might reunite with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who broke-up with Angelina Jolie in September 2016. However, as what the unnamed source said, who spoke with People, a reunion is “very unlikely.” According to the insider, the former couple has not seen each other for a while and “have become totally different people.”

“They haven’t seen each other in ages. For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were together.”

HBDJ❤ XO A post shared by @ justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux spent seven years together.