Major Update About AJ Styles’ WWE Future And Potential Retirement, According To ‘Raute Musik’

Is AJ Styles planning to re-sign with WWE or hang up the boots when his contract expires next year?

At WrestleMania 34, AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in one of the biggest matches of the night. Some people are still surprised Styles was given the opportunity to wrestle inside a WWE ring at all because it seemed impossible at one point in time. For The Phenomenal One to go from that to walking into the grandest stage of them all with the WWE Title is an amazing accomplishment.

He’s at the apex of the industry, but the question needs to be asked how much longer AJ Styles will wrestle for the company. It’s been reported that his contract with WWE is set to expire in early 2019. There’s been some speculation about him retiring once that happens. However, the WWE Champion recently did a huge interview with Raute Musik and AJ Styles provided a significant update regarding his future in wrestling.

Overall, he was optimistic about resigning a new contract with the company before it expires next year. His only stipulation was to ensure that he can still be “AJ Styles.” WWE officials tend to sign their big talents to three-year deals, so that’s most likely what Styles will be offered in 2019. Styles has also been clear about his intention to be close to his family and he may work out a deal similar to Randy Orton or Chris Jericho.

The Phenomenal One may be on the best run of his entire career. WWE

In addition to that information, The Phenomenal One mentioned that he’s interested in a backstage role in the company once his wrestling career is over. He discussed the possibility of becoming an agent, or more importantly, becoming a trainer. There’s no way to predict where AJ Styles and the company could be in a couple of years, but the expectation is he’d always be welcome to help out at the WWE Performance Center.

After WrestleMania 34, Styles is expected to be moved from SmackDown Live to Raw. He’s been pivotal in the rebuilding of “the blue brand” over the past two years, but Raw will offer AJ several new opponents and opportunities to continue doing great work. Unless something drastic happens, the expectation is that The Phenomenal One has a lot left in the tank. Styles will more than likely be wrestling in WWE for some time.