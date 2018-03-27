Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Redo Their Website, Keep Fans Updated On Their Life After ‘Counting On’

The reality TV stars may no longer be in the spotlight on television, but they are making sure those who care about them are updated.

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar Dillard may not longer appear on Jill’s family’s show, Counting On, but the family is keeping their fans up-to-date with their goings on through their website that they have completely rebranded.

On their website, the famous couple states that they have a “heart” for “international ministry,” despite the fact that they currently live in Arkansas and do ministry work with local college students. Previously, however, the couple lived and worked in El Salvador, where they worked on bringing people to their version of Christianity. The couple was also bashed by fans who were concerned by their bringing their young son to the country and for Jill Duggar Dillard to be there while she was pregnant due to the Zika virus.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard allegedly quit Counting On, though several media outlets say that the pair was fired after a series of homophobic and transphobic tweets. They were mostly directed to Jazz Jennings, a transgender teen who has her own show, entitled I Am Jazz. Derick Dillard “quit” Counting On after stating that being transgender is a myth, that God designs the genders, and purposefully misgendering Jazz. He has, however, invited her out for coffee if she ever comes to Arkansas.

The couple’s new website shows a peek into their lives, with Derick Dillard delivering “online sermons” (as he calls them) on a variety of different issues in the form of essays. Jill Duggar Dillard also has a section on the site that discusses her various favorite recipes. Coming from a large family where she was relied upon for a lot of the cooking and cleaning, however, should make Jill fairly qualified to share lots of different tips with her fans.

The pair also has a section for photos, even though both Jill and Derick maintain active Instagram accounts. Fans, however, can look at recent photos of their children on their blog.

Although Derick Dillard no longer appears on Counting On and has stated that his wife has left the show with him, she has appeared on a couple of episodes during the most recent season for a few moments each time.