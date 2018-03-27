Georgia Vs Estonia Live Stream Free, TV Channel, & Kick-Off Time

Georgia will be the favorite as they host Estonia in an international friendly match this Tuesday.

Mikheil Meskhis Sakhelobis Stadioni will host the Tuesday’s international friendly fixture between Georgia and Estonia. Fans can watch the game live online through the live-streaming links provided below.

Georgia sits at the 101st position in the FIFA World rankings and has managed to earn 332 points in the process. With two wins from last four games, Georgia has enjoyed a decent international spell after crashing out of the World Cup qualification.

The home team registered a 4-0 emphatic win over Lithuania in their last Saturday’s friendly fixture. Four players were on the scoresheet for the home team as they ran ragged against the visitor’s unsettling backline. With home win confidence on their side, Georgia looks forward to registering back-to-back international wins when they face Estonia this Tuesday.

On the other hand, the visitors are on a five-game undefeated streak since mid-November. Estonia has managed two wins and three draws in those matches. The visiting side was held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Armenia last time they played the international game, three days back.

Estonia is currently sitting at the 86th position in the FIFA World rankings with 399 points. Courtesy of their good international run, the European nation is climbing the ladder in the world rankings.

Joosep Martinson / Getty Images

However, with the hosts registering an emphatic win a few days back on the same ground, it will be a daunting task for the visitors to stop the momentum of their rivals and get a blistering win.

TV Channel

In Georgia, the game will be aired on 1TV channel while in Estonia the game will be broadcast live on ETV 2. The rest of the football fans around the world can watch the game live by visiting the live stream link provided below.

Kickoff Time for Georgia vs Estonia Live Streaming

The kick-off times of the game across various geographical regions are provided below:

Georgia – 7 p.m., Tuesday

Estonia – 6 p.m., Tuesday

Europe (U.K.) – 4 p.m., Tuesday

North America (U.S.) – 11 a.m., Tuesday

South America (Brazil) – 12 p.m., Tuesday

Asia (India) – 8:30 p.m., Tuesday

Australia – 2 a.m., Wednesday

Where To Watch Georgia Vs. Estonia Live Stream

You can watch Georgia vs. Estonia live game through bet365.