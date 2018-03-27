Trump Says Stormy Daniels Not Attractive As POTUS Prepares To Fly Back To Melania At Mar-a-Lago On Thursday

President Trump called Stormy Daniels 'not the type of woman he finds attractive,' according to the 'Washington Post,' as POTUS gets ready to fly back to Melania at Mar-a-Lago.

President Donald Trump has not said much via Twitter or through other public means about Stormy Daniels, but the Washington Post reports that Trump has had more to say about Stormy in private when speaking with friends. The publication calls Trump a man who is not in “punch-back mode,” but one who has complained to more than one person that Stormy “is not the type of woman he finds attractive.” It is a similar refrain that Trump used on the campaign trail when trying to defend himself against allegations from women. As reported by the BBC News, Trump previously called one of his accusers a “horrible woman” who did not look good enough for him to have groped.

However, with Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview drawing the attention of 22 million Americans on Sunday evening – and her lawyer filing a defamation lawsuit against Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen on Monday – the battle between Trump and Daniels shows no signs of slowing down.

Trump, meanwhile, is expected to fly back to Mar-a-Lago soon, where First Lady Melania Trump has been staying for the week during their son’s spring break. As reported by the Palm Beach Post, President Trump’s next visit to Mar-a-Lago is expected to begin on Thursday, March 29, and last through Easter Sunday, April 1.

The Federal Aviation Administration put out a “VIP Movement Notification” that usually accompanies Trump’s trips to the West Palm Beach area so that pilots and travelers are alerted to restricted airspace movement during Trump’s stay in the region.

Trump has been silent publicly on Stormy Daniels, but the matter was on his mind at Mar a Lago. He told one person who spent time with him that Daniels owes him $21M for speaking out. @colvinj https://t.co/7UaiI4RXvz — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) March 26, 2018

The White House has not yet released the schedule of President Trump’s complete travel plans for Thursday, although Trump is expected to visit Richfield, Ohio, as reported by the Akron Beacon Journal, at some point on Thursday. Trump plans to promote his infrastructure plan to rebuild and repair the roads and bridges in the U.S.

Richfield is approximately 20 miles south of Cleveland.

With Melania and son already at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s upcoming trip will be visit No. 16 to his palatial estate since becoming President Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Sunday at a CrossFit gym in West Palm Beach and his estranged wife, Vanessa, noted that she was “enjoying the beach with my two youngest Chloe and Spencer!”