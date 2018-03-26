Air Jordan Release Dates 2018: AJ 11 Retro Low ‘Easter’ And ‘Rose Gold’ Price, Where To Buy Info Revealed

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low will come out in "Easter" and "Rose Gold" colorway soon.

Michael Jordan retired after 2002-03 NBA season, but the former Chicago Bulls superstar is still making headlines because of his popular shoe brand. Two more colorways of one of his popular Air Jordan shoes are set to hit the sneaker market soon.

Nike announced on their official website that the new colorway of the Air Jordan 11 Low will be released on Saturday, March 31. The new Air Jordan 11 Low “Easter” edition, which is officially listed as the white/emerald rise-black colorway of the shoe, is one their treats to their ever-loyal followers this Holy Week.

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Easter” edition, which has been making a lot of noise over the past several weeks, features a white-based upper wrapped with an emerald green patent leather. According to Nike, this model was first released in 1995, and the use of patent leather “challenged the basketball aesthetic” and “set a high-water mark” for the brand back then.

This new Air Jordan 11 Retro Low, which is said to be shinier than the original edition of this model, was finished off with a white midsole that sits atop an icy blue iridescent outsole. It also has white tongue and laces, and black insole with an emerald green Jumpman logo.

Get The Air Jordan 11 Low Iridescent (Easter) For The Whole Family – https://t.co/NrZcZetjyy pic.twitter.com/JY4FuQxm54 — KicksOnFire (@kicksonfire) March 24, 2018

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Easter” will be released in full family sizing. It will be available in men’s sizes for $175, GS sizes for $130, PS sizes for $75, and TD sizes for $55 per pair on Nike’s official website, and official retailers worldwide starting Saturday, 10 a.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 11 Low will also hit the market in “Rose Gold” edition for women on April 13, according to Sneaker Whorez. This edition, which is listed as the sail/metallic red bronze-gum brown colorway of the shoe, is reportedly a part of Jordan Brand’s Heiress Collection.

This edition sports a rose gold upper part with a metallic overlay, replacing the usual patent leather on this model. It was finished off with a white midsole on top of a pink-based translucent outsole. Nike has yet to release the official pricing, but Sneaker Whorez reported that it will be available in GS sizes only for $175. Check the video below for more details about the new Air Jordan 11 Low “Rose Gold” colorway.