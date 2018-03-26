WWE News: Date Of Brock Lesnar’s Final WWE Live Event During His Current Contract Revealed

If a new deal is put in place soon, fans may soon see the last of the "Beast Incarnate" in WWE.

In just a couple of weeks, Brock Lesnar will put the WWE Universal Championship on the line against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, and it is believed that he will lose his title. Everyone knows that Lesnar’s current WWE contract is set to expire shortly after the big pay-per-view in New Orleans, but will that be his final appearance? Information is starting to come out regarding his deal, and the date of his final WWE Live Event has now been revealed.

The way things are going, Lesnar may not end up signing a new deal with WWE, or he may be seen even less than he is now. There are expectations that he may return to UFC and become a full-time fighter in the octagon again, but that has yet to be determined.

For fans of Brock Lesnar in WWE, that doesn’t spell anything good for the man who has been the Universal Champion for close to a year. Now, Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Lesnar’s final WWE Live Event date is scheduled for this Friday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. That match will have Lesnar defending his title against Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match.

Other than a couple of appearances on upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw and WrestleMania 34, Lesnar may not be seen again in WWE.

WWE

Right now, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear on Monday Night Raw this evening in Cleveland. He’s also penciled in for next week’s Raw in Atlanta, which is the go-home show for WrestleMania 34, but he is not advertised for any additional episode of Raw after that.

That includes the Raw after the big show in New Orleans. When recently asked by News 18 about Lesnar’s contract situation and what will happen with him in WWE in the future, Triple H didn’t have a lot to say.

“To be honest I really don’t have anything to share in this conversation and we’ll see where it goes. “Brock is Brock, he’s an interesting guy to be with, makes it challenging which is always wonderful and we’re working on it. We’ll see where that goes as time goes on.”

If a new deal was in place between WWE and Brock Lesnar, you can be sure that Triple H would have announced it by now. The fact that nothing has been said with WrestleMania 34 right around the corner, Friday night’s event may be one of the last times the “Beast Incarnate” is seen in a WWE ring. Once he has his title match against Roman Reigns in New Orleans, that may end up being his farewell match in front of the WWE Universe before a possible return to UFC.