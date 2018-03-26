NY Man Allegedly Sucker Punches 5-Year-Old Boy On Brooklyn Subway, Suspect Still On The Run

The suspect reportedly taunted the victim after the attack then ran off the train, 'New York Daily News' reported.

Authorities are hunting for a man who allegedly attacked a 5-year-old boy while inside a New York City subway on Saturday.

The suspect, identified by police as 25-year-old Ramon Thomas, was reportedly onboard the Brooklyn-Queens Crosstown Local G train around 4:25 p.m. when the shocking incident took place, New York Daily News reported.

Apparently, Thomas supposedly approached a young boy who was riding with his mother. Then, out of nowhere, the suspect allegedly sucker punched the boy in the face, leaving him and his mother terrified.

Witnesses revealed that Thomas even taunted the poor victim before running off the subway at the Bergen Street station in Cobble Hill. Authorities quoted the suspect saying, “Are you going to cry to yo’ mommy?” after the shocking attack.

Following the incident, the victim was taken to NYU Langone Health-Cobble Hill, where he was examined. Fortunately, the young boy did not sustain any serious injuries and only suffered from bruising and swelling on the left side of his face, NBC New York reported.

Meanwhile, fellow passengers managed to take photos of the Thomas, which authorities released on Sunday. Aside from the pictures, police also described the suspect as a 6-foot-tall, 160-pound black man who appeared to be in his mid-20s.

"Are you going to cry to ya’ mommy?" https://t.co/C62OWc8BQg — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 25, 2018

He was also wearing a long-sleeved, olive green shirt under a black hooded jacket, beige cargo pants, and black sneakers at the time of the attack.

As of this writing, the NYPD is still looking for Thomas. It also remains unclear if the victim’s parents will file any formal charges against him.

Authorities are now asking anyone with information about the suspect to cooperate with them and call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The suspect reportedly taunted the child after attacking him on the train. littlenySTOCK / Shutterstock

This is not the first time that an adult man attacked a young child. Last year, a Florida man reportedly punched a 12-year-old boy in the face, knocking two of his teeth out.

In a previous report by Fox 4, the suspect claimed that he acted in self-defense after the victim and his friends surrounded him during an altercation on his property. He also claimed that the victim “touched” him, prompting him to defend himself.

Despite the degree of his attack, the suspect was reportedly not arrested.