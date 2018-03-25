Melania Trump Divorce Rumors Kick Up After ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports That She’s Too Disgusted To Look At Donald

Melania is reportedly keeping her distance from Donald, and will be spending the entire next week hundreds of miles away in Florida.

Melania Trump is facing a new round of divorce rumors after a report claims that the first lady is so humiliated and furious at Donald that she will no longer even look at him.

The report comes after a series of high-profile accusations that Donald Trump carried on year-long affairs with two different women in the months after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron, in 2006. Adult film star Stormy Daniels allegedly carried on an affair with Trump during the time, as did Playboy model Karen McDougal. Now, a report from Hollywood Life claims that the situation has left Melania Trump filled with anger and shame.

The report claimed that Melania Trump is humiliated at the spotlight put on her due to Donald Trump’s alleged affairs. McDougal just gave an interview on CNN where she spilled sordid details from the affair, and even offered a tearful apology to Melania for carrying on the affair. Stormy Daniels is also set to appear in a highly publicized 60 Minutes interview on Sunday.

“At this point Melania feels more humiliated than angry — but, that’s not to say she isn’t angry, because she is, very,” a source told Hollywood Life. “However, she feels embarrassed and disrespected the most, like the whole world is laughing at her. For this drama to play out so publicly is beyond excruciating for Melania, and she can’t stand to even look at Donald right now.”

The report went on to note that the couple has been keeping their distance, and that was on display this weekend when they traveled to Donald Trump’s luxury Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Though a press schedule showed that the couple was planning to leave together for the resort, Melania ended up leaving separately from Donald and the two shared what appeared to be an icy moment when Melania pushed past her husband. She is now set to remain in Mar-a-Lago for the entire week, during Barron’s spring break.

That means Melania will likely be away from Donald when the 60 Minutes interview airs on Sunday, and will be away in the days afterward with the media coverage that is sure to follow.

Melania Trump rides solo to Air Force One, again https://t.co/xI0z6fJVKe pic.twitter.com/uEjjLIsJJe — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2018

The report has kicked up new rumors that Melania Trump could be headed for divorce, and many more took to social media to encourage Melania to leave Donald Trump. But despite the rumors, there are no solid reports that Melania has any plans to leave the president.