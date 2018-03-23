‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday March 26: Jack Chief Suspect As Victor Fights For His Life

Not only does Jack have to deal with being sued by Ashley, but thanks to nearly getting physical with The Mustache last week, he is now the prime suspect accused of trying to kill Victor.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 26 reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) will be fighting for his life. Y&R fans will remember that Victor confronted J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) about spying on him, breaking into his safe, and abusing Victoria (Amelia Heinle). According to the recap from SheKnows Soaps, J.T. and Victor got physical after J.T. refused to leave town. J.T. pushed Victor down the stairs in a fit of rage, leaving the Mustache unconscious. However, the latest Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that J.T. won’t be the prime suspect in this case.

In fact, Jack (Peter Bergman) has made himself the prime target as far as everyone in Genoa City is concerned. Young and the Restless spoilers via Soap Central state that Jack will find himself in hot water. Last week saw Victor taunting Jack to the point that he became so irritated that he wanted to punch Victor. Arturo (Jason) Canela had to hold Jack back, but Jack still screamed that he couldn’t wait for the day that Victor died, as Soap Central reports in their recaps. The very next day, Victor complains to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about Mr. Abbott, and later Ashley (Eileen Davidson) calls Victor to warn him that she thinks that a drunk Jack is on his way to him.

From the company espionage, the almost-physical fight, the fact that Victor is worried enough about Jack’s irrational actions to complain about him to Nikki, and that Jack’s own sister is worried enough about his current behavior to warn the Mustache has made for a very good prima facie case against Jack. It is no wonder then that Jack will feel as if his whole world is falling apart. Not only do Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that he could face criminal charges for Victor’s assault, but he is also dealing with the civil suit of defamation of character that Ashley has brought against him.

Dina reveals a secret today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/8nmttbH2xY — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 23, 2018

However, nothing will prepare Jack for the news that he is not John Abbott’s son. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack will have a moment of crisis. Y&R fans saw Dina (Marla Adams) confessing to Abby (Melissa Ordway) that the Abbott heir was, in fact, not a biological Abbott at all. During the week of Y&R’s 45th anniversary, it seems that not only will Victor be fighting for his life, but Jack will also be dealing with his very identity.