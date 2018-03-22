‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week Of March 26: Drew Walks Out On Sam, Brawls With Jason – Julian And Kim Spark

Next week on 'GH' sees Peter struggling with guilt while Ned tries to put Port Charles back together after the quake.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 26-30 reveal that a Port Charles couple calls it quits after a devastating reveal. A drunken fight follows, and the search for Henrik Faison moves forward. A new couple gets closer to sealing the deal. Port Charles struggles in the aftermath of the earthquake and the reveal of Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) as an uber-villain that caused the disaster. A father-and-son bond and past lovers reconnect. Here is what you’ll see on GH from Monday, March 26 through Friday, March 30.

GH Spoilers, Monday, March 26

As the week in Port Charles kicks off, Soap Central spoilers show that Drew Cain (Billy Miller) is devastated to learn that Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco) is still in love with her ex Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). He walks out on her for good and gets drunk. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) warns Sam that trouble is ahead because she can’t decide between the Q twins.

GH spoilers say Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) needs to lean on bestie Jason about the drama with Mike Corbin’s (Max Gail) diagnosis. Mayor Ned (Wally Kurth) starts to pick up the pieces and put Port Charles back together. Julian Jerome (William deVry) feels increasingly distant from Alexis, but that’s okay since he warms up to Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) and they have sex.

Ned made his bed with Harvey and now he's got to find a way out of lying in it. Tune into an exciting, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/9lWoxLoPoC — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 19, 2018

General Hospital Spoilers, Tuesday, March 27

On Tuesday, GH spoilers predict that drunk Drew runs into his twin, Jason. Drew doesn’t know about the kiss Jason and Sam shared, but Jason spills the beans. That leads to a brother brawl. Sam is stunned when she gets a call reporting the fight between the two men she loves. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that Drew confides in Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner).

In turn, Curtis surprises Sam by stopping by her home to ask why she’s tormenting Drew. That same day, Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) gets the wrong idea, but about what? He’s still trying to clean up the mess from his lies about his childhood with Drew. The life-or-death situation renewed Drew and Franco’s brotherly bond, but Sam will hate this turn of events.

Elizabeth wants answers and she wants them from Franco. Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/16h3aTTJvY — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 13, 2018

GH Spoilers, Wednesday, March 28

At mid-week, Franco wonders where he stands with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and is desperate to win her back. Meanwhile, heartbroken Drew reaches out to his son Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt). Once Oscar knows Drew and Sam split, he’ll be sure to share that news with his mom Kim. Will she make a move to win back her ex or stick with Julian?

Peter August (Wes Ramsey) wrestles with the guilt of keeping his true identity hidden while growing friendlier with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms). Don’t forget that Peter also has the flash drive with Drew’s memories ready to be restored. Sam and Jason have a moment, and he apologizes for revealing the kiss. He thought Drew already knew about the lip lock.

Complicated doesn't begin to describe the state of Griffin and Ava's relationship. Tune into an emotional, all-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/eqxiRrcjGw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 21, 2018

General Hospital Spoilers, Thursday, March 29

Toward the end of next week, GH spoilers state that Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) is worried about Maxie, but she can’t keep forcing herself into her former BFF’s life. Peter makes an impression on someone, but is it good or bad? Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) hates keeping the secret that Peter is Henrik and turns to Ava Jerome (Maura West) for advice.

Ava offers wise counsel as she’s a master of secrets and lies. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) confronts Jason when she finds out what he and Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) have planned. Anna isn’t ready to tell Jason that she’s Henrik’s mother, but this secret won’t stay hidden for long. Anna is close to finding her son but has no idea he’s right under her nose.

GH Spoilers, Friday, March 30

As the week closes, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) takes steps to help his father, Mike, who’s getting worse by the day. Jason talks to Liz, and they agree to stop fighting about Franco and put their differences aside. Anna is down in the dumps about losing decades with her son and opens up again to Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) about her heartbreak.

Other spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that Maxie is depressed about being a single mom and widow, but Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) steps up to lift her spirits with a pep talk. Ned and Alexis cross paths, and he reveals he’s sickened that he fell for Jim’s con that wrecked Port Charles. Alexis offers Ned comfort, not scorn.

Catch up on GH scoop on creepy Dr. Bensch kissing Kiki, see exactly how Jim Harvey caused the Port Charles earthquake, and why Julian beds Kim after Finn taunts him. Watch ABC daily for new episodes, and check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.