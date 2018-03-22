Rob Kardashian Weight Loss: Star’s Secret To Amazing Body Transformation Revealed, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Rob Kardashian shows off a slimmer frame and everybody wants to know his secret.

Rob Kardashian’s weight loss is definitely a long time coming. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been battling with depression following his excessive weight gain, but he is finally getting his life back one step at a time. Now, a new report revealed the father of one’s secret to achieving his amazing body transformation.

The 31-year-old television personality and businessman has been shying away from the spotlight for years, so people are used to not seeing him on their family’s mega-hit reality show and on social media. However, it appears that he has been keeping up with his fitness during his recent absence.

When Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to greet her brother a happy birthday, the pregnant star posted a photo of a much slimmer Rob Kardashian carrying his 1-year-old daughter, Dream. Fans then started to comment on how much weight he lost and commended him for finally putting his life back on track.

As expected, Rob Kardashian’s weight loss did not happen overnight. According to a Hollywood Life source, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star worked really hard to shed off the pounds. The insider revealed that the only son of Robert Kardashian Sr. and Kris Jenner did not only change his eating habit but also decided to make a lifestyle overhaul.

“He’s got a private chef devoted to making him nothing but healthy meals. He’s gone cold turkey on all the fast food and soda, and instead he’s been sucking back protein shakes and green juices,” the source told the site. “Instead of going to bed at all hours and sleeping until noon, he’s on a strict 10 p.m. bedtime. This is so he can be up early to work out.”

On top of all these changes, the insider also added that Rob has “started meditating, and he’s been going to therapy.”

In a true Kardashian/Jenner clan style, Rob Kardashian got a lot of support from his famous family during his weight loss process. In fact, an earlier report revealed that Kylie Jenner has been a motivation for him to finally get his healthy self back.