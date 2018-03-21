WWE News: ‘SmackDown Live’ Dark Match Features Funny Aftermath With Shinsuke Nakamura & Bobby Roode

Fans watched a tag match after '205 Live' ended with the aftermath involving two 'SmackDown' stars.

On Tuesday night, fans watching WWE’s SmackDown Live saw major segments and some entertaining matches, but a match that took place after the show had an interesting aftermath. After some live TV tapings, WWE gives fans an extra match to enjoy featuring superstars who may not have competed during the show. The fans in attendance were treated to a SmackDown tag team match, which was the dark match after the 205 Live episode was over with. Involved in that match were several competitors scheduled for WrestleMania 34 championship matches. However, it wasn’t that match in particular that has made headlines, but what transpired after the match was through.

A report via Sportskeeda gives a recap of what happened as Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode competed against Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal in a tag team dark match. One fan’s video shows Bobby Roode actually helping Nakamura put on his robe so that Shinsuke could do the “Glorious” taunt before fighting off an attacking Dolph Ziggler. The two fan favorites would ultimately capture the win, but the fun didn’t end there.

To celebrate their big victory, Nakamura and Roode spotted a fan dressed in a chicken costume at ringside who they eventually brought into the ring. From there, Roode, Nakamura, and the chicken would dance as part of the celebration. Yes, that’s right. Shinsuke and Bobby did the famous “Chicken Dance” along with whoever had that costume on.

Another fan tweeted out a photo they took at the event of Nakamura, Roode, and the chicken in the ring.

The moment appears like it was a highlight for fans to send them home with a feel-good situation, especially after what transpired with Daniel Bryan earlier in the night (see video below). Next up for the involved superstars will be Nakamura challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, while Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode are competing for the WWE United States title. They’ll be in a Triple Threat match with Randy Orton defending the title. Dolph Ziggler still is without a match, although it was lightly teased that he could take on Daniel Bryan in the future.

There’s still a few more episodes of SmackDown Live before WrestleMania 34 arrives, with episodes arriving next Tuesday, March 27, and then the first Tuesday in April. After that, it’s time for WrestleMania 34, which is set for Sunday, April 8 in New Orleans, Louisiana.