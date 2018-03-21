Khloe Kardashian Planning $2 Million Wedding To Tristan Thompson After Baby Is Born, Reports ‘Life & Style’

Details on Khloe Kardashian's lavish wedding plans with Tristan Thompson revealed.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly planning some major life changes. In addition to welcoming a baby girl, the couple are allegedly planning a wedding as well.

According to a March 21 report by Life & Style Magazine, Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower cost about $150,000, and that was only for a luncheon. Khloe is said to be planning a lavish wedding to baby daddy Tristan Thompson that will cost around $2 million. Although Khloe and Tristan are just days away from welcoming their first child together, a baby girl, Kardashian has also reportedly been busy planning a wedding.

Celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss is said to be helping Khloe Kardashian plan her nuptials, which will include Lorraine Schwartz diamond wedding bands. Weiss also planned Khloe’s gorgeous shower, which included a custom made neon sign reading “Baby Thompson,” and pink balloons everywhere. Weiss has been the mastermind behind many celebrity weddings including Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi and Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

Insiders reveal that Khloe Kardashian is ready to go “all-out” when it comes to the wedding, and that she’s even created some mood boards for the event. Kardashian has reportedly decided to wed Tristan Thompson at a private Bel-Air estate in the summer of 2019 which a guest list currently includes around 150 people.

Khloe Kardashian is said to be planning a wedding that is nothing like her first one to Lamar Odom. The reality star reportedly plans to to wear a “daring dress” in the color of champagne or off-white considering that this will be her second wedding. She also allegedly wants a shorter gown to show off her post-baby body, which she plans to get back as soon as possible after delivering her first child in the coming days. Kardashian is also planning on dropping a major amount of money on the flowers, which will be taken care of by florist Jeff Leatham, and hopes to have some performances from Hollywood stars such as her brother-in-law Kanye West.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to announce an engagement or any wedding plans, but fans are expecting the couple to tie the knot in the near future.