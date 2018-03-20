Chris Hemsworth Wipes Out In Canada After Getting ‘Smashed’ By Giant Wave

Chris Hemsworth's latest surfing trip included a wipe out, after he got smashed in the head by a wave.

Although Chris Hemsworth may best be known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans of the actor also know that he is an avid surfer, especially if they follow him on social media. Whether he is on vacation with his family or spending time with friends, Hemsworth has shown his love of surfing in pictures and videos that he has posted to Instagram, as well as on Twitter. However, while the actor might enjoy catching waves, sometimes those waves catch him, and it seems that while in Canada enjoying some down time from filming, Chris Hemsworth actually wiped out after getting “smashed” by a giant wave.

According to the New York Daily News, a camera actually caught the moment when Hemsworth was hit in the back of the head by a rather large wave. While this may have been a major surfing fail for the actor, and one that could have been scary, Chris Hemsworth was ready to laugh it off, as he also posted pictures from the wipe out on his Instagram account.

In a series of images from his Canadian surfing trip, Hemsworth can be seen riding the wave at first, before the wave actually crashed into him. However, while the pictures make it clear that this was an epic wipe out, it is the actor’s caption that went along with the images that make it clear that he is okay, and can laugh at being taken out by the wave.

On Instagram, Chris Hemsworth captioned his wipe out with, “trying out a new move here.” He then went on to basically explain what happened, calling his new move the “get smashed in the back of the head by the lip and dusted along the reef’ it’s so much fun, don’t try it.” The actor then included two laughing emojis before thanking the person who took the pictures, and the others who were with him for “taking me along for the ride.”

This is not the first time that Chris Hemsworth has apparently gone surfing while in Canada, as he recently showed off his weekend activities, including a trip to the beach to surf with a friend, followed by fun with a selfie stick. When it comes to sharing his appreciation for riding waves, the actor has given fans a look at many of his beach excursions all around the world via his posts on Instagram and Twitter. While this time may have been more of a surfing fail, the actor does not seem that upset with having wiped out on camera, especially as he not only shared pictures of it happening on social media, but he also shared more surfing love in a follow up post.