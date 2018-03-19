‘The Last Jedi’ Star Domhnall Gleeson Says General Hux Might Not Return For More Comedy In ‘Star Wars 9’

The 'Peter Rabbit' actor hinted on the possibility of the First Order general being written off in J.J. Abrams' sequel.

The highly anticipated Star Wars IX is still shrouded in mystery yet fans are already hoping that the cast would offer some insight on the upcoming J.J. Abrams film. Daisy Ridley has been pestered with questions about Episode 9 although the actress insists that she has yet to learn what will happen in the sequel. However, there is little doubt that Rey will return in 2019. In dire contrast, The Last Jedi star Domhnall Gleeson has admitted that he is uncertain about the future of his character General Hux in the next Star Wars movie.

This would certainly come as a surprise to fans who were delighted with the new General Hux who appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. After all, Domhnall Gleeson’s First Order officer seemed more humorous in the Rian Johnson flick, making him an excellent sidekick to the always brooding Kylo Ren. Unfortunately, the Peter Rabbit actor has shared with Radio Times that Hux’s return in Star Wars 9 has not yet been confirmed by J.J. Abrams.

Domhnall Gleeson confessed that he has “got no idea” about what will happen in Star Wars 9 since he has not “read a script” just yet. However, the star of The Last Jedi added that he is also unsure whether J.J. Abrams will include General Hux in the film.

“I have no idea what direction [Abrams] will take [Star Wars 9] in, or even if he’ll use me.”

Although Domhnall Gleeson is still unaware of General Hux’s future, the Peter Rabbit star admitted that he is hoping to be in Star Wars 9 so he can “do some more comedy.” In addition to that, Gleeson stated that he is eager to “do something exciting” in the sequel since “JJ’s writing it.”

Disney

General Hux certainly delivered some of the unexpectedly hilarious moments in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, from his awkward interaction with Poe Dameron to the high-pitch shriek he uttered when attacked by Supreme Leader Snoke. A deleted scene even featured another funny Hux moment involving Rose in the latter part of the film. Hopefully, this could mean Domhnall Gleeson will reprise his role in Star Wars 9.

The yet untitled Star Wars IX will be written and directed by The Force Awakens’ J.J. Abrams. The sequel is already scheduled for release on December 20, 2019.