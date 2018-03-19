A epic showdown between Hilltop and the Saviors is finally set to happen in the AMC series.

Big things are set to happen in Hilltop now that most of the survivors from Alexandria and the Kingdom have joined the community. Although viewers were expecting to see the Saviors descend on Hilltop with their infected weapons in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 12, “The Key” took a different turn by introducing a new character in the AMC series. Unfortunately, it looks like Simon still has every intention to kill every member of Maggie’s community in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 13.

The following features spoilers from The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 12 so proceed with caution.

In “The Key,” Simon managed to convince the recaptured Dwight to join him in a plan to abandon Negan and allegedly “move on.” However, it is later revealed that Simon still intends to “expunge” Hilltop before moving forward. Could Maggie manage to defend her growing community from the attack of the Saviors in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 13? The preview for “Do Not Send Us Astray” hints at a massive battle for survival next Sunday.

The promo for The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 13 features the residents of Hilltop preparing just as the Saviors drive towards them. However, there is little doubt that Maggie and her people will not back down easily and are ready to defend their territory in “Do Not Send Us Astray.”

AMC has also released a sneak peek at The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 13, teasing a tense exchange between Maggie and Simon. The lead Savior somehow assures Maggie that their presence is legit although Negan is nowhere to be found. Maggie responds by announcing that her 38 captive Saviors will only remain alive as long as Simon doesn’t cross her. Nevertheless, there is a huge possibility that a major battle will take place next Sunday.

But will The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 13 actually reveal what happened to Negan after his encounter with Rick Grimes? The villain was last seen being taken away by Jadis in “The Key.” The scene teased the possibility that Pollyanna McIntosh’s character is well on her way to transform into the comic book character Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers.

Gene Page / AMC

The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 13 will air on AMC on March 25.