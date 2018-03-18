Jim Carrey Creates ‘Monstrous’ Portrait Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Or So Says Media — But It’s Nameless

A portrait believed to be that of Sarah Huckabee Sanders has stirred up backlash for Jim Carrey today.

The unnamed portrait created by Jim Carrey does resemble Sarah Huckabee Sanders so much so that there is no doubt about it online. Because the masses consider this a portrait of the White House Press Secretay it is considered “disgraceful” and “garish” in the many critiques today about his latest handy work, according to Fox News.

Jim Carrey is considered talented when it comes to his paintings by some in the art world, but he used his talent this time around to create a depiction of a woman resembling Huckabee Sanders. Sarah is not only the White House Press Secretary but she is also a mother of three young children. The portrait that is being dubbed “Sarah Huckabee Sanders” is called “monstrous,” which is how Carrey captioned his tweet when sharing this portrait with the masses today.

This has not the first rather disturbing image revealed this weekend when it comes to the Trump administration. As reported in an earlier Inquisitr article, Donald Trump was painted in the nude with “tiny hands” for the cover of the New Yorker magazine. Trump’s image conjured up backlash for the New Yorker, with pretty much the same happening for Jim Carrey today with his rendition of Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Trump’s image is seen here from the New Yorker.

Jim Carrey tweeted this image that looks an awful lot like Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Saturday and according to Fox News, the backlash over this depiction followed once it was seen by the public. Fox describes the portrait as showing the White House Press Secretary in a “terrifying garish light.” As you can see in the post below Carrey wrote:

“This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

This is not the first portrait that brought backlash to Carrey recently. Last month following the Florida high school shooting, Carrey tweeted an image that appeared to show a dead school girl on top of an American flag soaked in blood, reports Fox.

Carrey revealed that he was devoting more time to his paintings and taking a break from making movies to do so. He also said that political art, such as his latest tweeted images, is not a new concept for him.

The Wrap titled their article on Carrey’s newest portrait as “Jim Carrey Painted a Sarah Huckabee Sanders Portrait, and It’s Not a Pretty Picture.” They also report that Carrey never mentioned the name of Sarah Huckabee Sanders in association with this image, but the folks on Twitter had no doubt about who the subject in this portrait really is. Below are some of the reactions online to Carrey’s rendition of what is believed to be a portrait of the White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Maybe Jim Carrey should just stick to acting because his portrait of Sarah Huckabee Sanders is absolutely terrifying: https://t.co/2FWLdDmz0F pic.twitter.com/0KPRUDuzfR — Decider (@decider) March 18, 2018

RT .realDonaldTrump TERRIBLE! Jim Carrey Attacks ‘So-Called Christian’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders with Grotesque Portrait! Very bad. #maga — Tweeter Trump (@TweetLikePrez) March 18, 2018