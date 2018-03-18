President Trump Expected To Visit Mar-A-Lago On March 25, The Day Of Stormy Daniels ’60 Minutes’ Interview

President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Mar-a-Lago on March 23, and leave March 25, the same day of Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview broadcast, reports 'The Palm Beach Post.'

President Donald Trump is set to visit Mar-a-Lago during the time that Stormy Daniels’ much-anticipated 60 Minutes interview is broadcast. According to the Palm Beach Post, President Trump is expected to visit Mar-a-Lago — arriving on Friday, March 23, and staying until Sunday, March 25. It has not been made clear as of this writing if First Lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, or any other family members will travel with President Trump to Florida.

The Palm Beach-based publication points to a warning called a “VIP Movement Notification,” which is usually issued when President Trump travels in the area. Such a warning was issued by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday, March 16, to warn pilots and travelers in the area to be aware of the flight restrictions that would be enacted in the West Palm Beach area during President Trump’s planned visit.

The publication notes that Trump’s upcoming visit to his so-called “Winter White House” in Florida will represent his trip No. 15 to Mar-a-Lago since becoming president. It will represent trip No 5 for President Trump to his luxury estate during 2018. Although the travel advisory has provided the dates of Trump’s anticipated VIP movement through the area, the exact times of Air Force One’s landing at and departure from Palm Beach International Airport is not known at this time.

President Trump most recently visited the area on March 2 and March 3. Roads near Mar-a-Lago are expected to be closed during the president’s visit.

Meanwhile, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has been busy mentioning President Trump in a variety of interviews given to news outlets prior to his client’s interview set to air on a 60 Minutes’ episode scheduled for March 25.

As seen in a new CNN video, Brian Stelter spoke with his panel about how incredibly “media savvy” Avenatti has appeared in interviews that he has arranged to speak about the 60 Minutes episode featuring Stormy. Michael recently told the hosts of Morning Joe that in his opinion, it “will become apparent to people when they tune in to 60 Minutes… the details related to the threat” that he claims was issued against Stormy, including threats of physical harm, alleged the attorney, as reported by the Inquisitr.