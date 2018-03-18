Barbra Streisand Never Had A Me Too Movement Experience, But She Felt Abused In A Different Way

Ryan Murphy asked legendary actress Barbra Streisand about the changing Hollywood climate, and she revealed her thoughts about abuse.

In an interview with Ryan Murphy, actress Barbra Streisand weighed in on the Me Too Movement and revealed she has no personal experience involving sexual harassment throughout her career, but she knows how it feels to be abused by the media.

During the 35th PaleyFest L.A. Television Festival, Streisand shared her thoughts on the changing climate in Hollywood. As reported by USA Today, the 75-year-old actress went on to explain why no one made a move on her.

“I wasn’t like those pretty girls with those nice little noses. Maybe that’s why. I have no idea, I don’t know.”

As for the movement leading to major changes in people’s attitude about gender inequality and similar issues in the industry, Barbra has this to say.

“We’re in a strange time now in terms of men and women and the pendulum swinging this way and that way, and it’s going to have to come to the center.”

Media Abuse

While Streisand has never experienced sexual harassment, she revealed inaccurate reporting made her feel abused many times. In fact, this is one of the reasons why Barbra shies away from interviews.

The actress enumerated some stories about her that are entirely untrue such as the one claiming she had a room in her home dedicated to the trophies she earned from the Emmys, the Oscars, and other awarding bodies. However, the worst experience Barbra had was when she was a young star. TV journalist Mike Wallace asked hurtful questions during an interview, and she called him to complain about the way he treated her. However, Wallace told viewers she “loved” it.

“I thought, I don’t know what date rape is, it’s terrible … but it was such a violation. Why lie?”

Barbra Streisand’s Career

As reported by Variety, Streisand appeared in the opening for the evening’s festivities. The TV icon’s legendary career in the entertainment industry was celebrated. Streisand has been active in televisions since the 60s, and she did her fair share as a performer and a producer.

Thank you Ryan Murphy. You were the perfect host. B x. #PaleyFest pic.twitter.com/fkB2wa76tV — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 17, 2018

Glee and American Horror Story producer Ryan Murphy also acknowledged Streisand’s contribution to his career. In his opening remarks, he revealed that he became a big fan of Barbra Streisand when he first saw her in the movie Funny Girl. Murphy went on to proclaim that the biggest star in the universe is none other than the actress.

Streisand’s first television performance was back in 1963 for The Jack Paar Show. The actress also starred in the 1966 award-winning special Color Me Barbra. The actress produced What Makes a Family, a drama about gay parents adopting a child in 2001.

Barbra Streisand received the 2018 PaleyFest Icon award, and the center’s president and CEO Maureen J. Reidy proclaimed that the actress is a “truly magical artist.”