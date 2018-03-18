John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella last year at WWE 'WrestleMania 33.'

John Cena and Nikki Bella teamed up together last year at WrestleMania 33 and beat The Miz and his wife Maryse in a mixed tag team match. Following the match, Cena dropped to a knee and asked Nikki if she would marry him and she said yes. Since that time, WWE fans have wondered when John and Nikki would tie the knot, but it has yet to happen. PWInsider (via Sportskeeda) reported that Cena took part in a recent interview and was asked why he and Bella had not announced a wedding yet and whether or not it would be on television. Cena then admitted the real reason he had not married Bella yet — especially on WWE television.

John Cena And A WWE Wedding

When it comes to a WWE wedding, inside a WWE ring, the fans of John Cena and Nikki Bella are likely to be disappointed. According to Cena, he is a “statistician guy” and wants people to look at the data. According to Cena, he got lucky when he proposed to Bella and isn’t taking the same chance with a wedding.

Cena said that the chances of something going wrong when it comes to a WWE engagement proposal are “point, zero, zero, zero, five.” On the other hand, the chances of something going wrong during a WWE wedding are 100 percent. Cena finished by saying, “I’m going to play the numbers, and quite while I’m ahead.”

Jack Plunkett / AP Images

WWE Weddings

John Cena has a good point. Remember when Miss Elizabeth saved Macho Man Randy Savage from a vicious attack by Sensational Sherri? That was the most heartfelt moment in WWE history. Then the wedding happened on WWE television and things went well until Undertaker and Jake “The Snake” Roberts got involved at the reception and it took a turn for the worse.

The other major WWE wedding involved Uncle Elmer of the legendary Hilly Jim family. With Hillbilly Jim entering the WWE Hall of Fame this year, it brings back memories of Rowdy Roddy Piper interrupting the wedding and everything ending up in slop.

When it comes to John Cena and Nikki Bella, their wedding could be televised, but Cena makes it clear he doesn’t want it in a WWE ring. It might be more like Daniel Bryan’s wedding with Brie Bella, which was shown on Total Bellas instead.