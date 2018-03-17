‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham’s Mother Believes She May Be Mentally Ill, Reports ‘In Touch’

Farrah Abraham's mother believes she struggles with mental illness.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, is speaking out about her daughter’s behavior. Debra says she believes that Farrah may actually be suffering from mental illness, claiming she believes her daughter struggles with narcissism and borderline personality disorder.

According to a March 16 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Debra Danielson is opening up about Farrah Abraham’s personal struggles. The Teen Mom OG grandmother claims that while she believes Farrah suffers from mental illness that “all is not lost.” Danielson went on to say that she knows her daughter is kind and loving “deep down.” Danielson also called Abraham “sweet and very compassionate” and commended her for working “extremely hard.” However, she did suggest that Farrah may need to take some time away from the spotlight in order to “get healthy” and “heal” from whatever is ailing her.

“If you have borderline personality disorder, if you have narcissism, if you have any of these kinds of things, they’re all highly treatable. All is not lost. I will say that, deep down inside, I know my daughter is kind, is loving, she is sweet and very compassionate. I think she works extremely hard. I think she needs to step back a moment and take some time and get healthy and take time for herself so she can heal.”

Debra Danielson also went on to speak out about mental health in the United States, claiming that many in the country believe mental illness to be “taboo,” and that more people should share their struggle with mental illness in order to continue to break down the stigma that comes along with it. As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Farrah Abraham wouldn’t be the first member of the franchise to struggle with mental health. Farrah’s co-stars Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood have all admitted to having a former of mental illness.

Amber Portwood herself suffers from depression, anxiety, and borderline personality disorder. Maci Bookout has talked about her postpartum depression in the past, and Catelynn Lowell recently completed three separate stints in rehab after contemplating suicide. The Teen Mom OG stars have all be very open about their struggles. However, Farrah Abraham has never confirmed that she suffers from any sort of mental illness.

Currently, Farrah Abraham and her mother Debra Danielson’s relationship is fractured. The mother and daughter are said to be estranged, and the Teen Mom OG star has made no secret of the fact that she strongly dislikes Debra’s new husband, Dr. David Merz.

Teen Mom OG currently airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.