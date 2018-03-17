‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Spoilers: Could Jon Snow And Daenerys Targaryen’s Baby Unite Westeros?

With the war with the Night King raging in the north and Cersei Lannister doing her best to keep the Iron Throne in the south, a union between Daenerys and Jon Snow could be enough to win control of Westeros by the Season 8 finale.

Daenerys’ potential pregnancy could have a major impact on how things shake out when Game of Thrones comes to an end next season. With the war with the Night King raging in the north and Cersei Lannister doing her best to keep the Iron Throne in the south, a union between Daenerys and Jon Snow could be enough to win control of Westeros by the Season 8 finale. Will Jon and Daenerys’ baby unite Westeros and win the couple the Iron Throne?

According to Screen Rant, Jon (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) finally hooked up in Season 7, and he presumably got her pregnant. Before getting with Jon, Daenerys thought her baby days were over after a witch cursed her womb back in Season 1.

Daenerys’ pregnancy has not been confirmed, but the topic was brought up multiple times last season. If Jon did get Daenerys pregnant last season, then she probably wouldn’t know about it until after they reach Winterfell. Exactly how this might affect Daenerys’ attitude towards fighting the Night King is yet to be seen.

The one awkward thing about Jon and Daenerys getting together is that they are technically related. We learned last season that Jon is really a Targaryen by birth, making Daenerys his aunt. Jon, of course, is also a Stark, so a child between him and Daenerys could have the potential of uniting the north and the south once again, per Refinery 29.

This is something Robert Baratheon attempted to do by marrying Joffrey to Sansa early in the show. Of course, this would only work if Jon and Daenerys make it out alive in the war against the White Walkers.

There is also some speculation that Daenerys will get killed fighting the Night King. If that happens, then her child would likely die with her as there isn’t enough time for her to have a baby before the war kicks off. That would also leave Jon alone in the world and up against Cersei, who is plotting away in King’s Landing.

But if Daenerys makes it out of the war alive, then she and Jon have a pretty strong case for sitting on the Iron Throne when all the dust settles.

That said, a baby would also become a target for Cersei, who will likely do whatever it takes to stay on the Iron Throne. It also leaves Jon and Daenerys pretty vulnerable, especially if she has the baby before the war with the Night King is over. This has led to some speculation that Daenerys will die in childbirth, leaving Jon to raise the baby on his own.

With HBO keeping a tight lid on spoilers this year, we probably won’t know what will happen with Daenerys’ pregnancy until after the series returns for one more season.

Filming for Season 8 of Game of Thrones is currently underway. The series is expected to return to HBO sometime in 2019.