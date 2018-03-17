WWE News: Triple H Announces First Competitor For WrestleMania 35 In 2019

While WrestleMania 34 is still three weeks away, Triple H is looking ahead to the 2019 WWE show.

WrestleMania 34 is coming up quick, with the April 8 show in New Orleans capping off the official WWE year. However, the WWE took the time on Friday to talk about WrestleMania 35 next year, announcing that it will take place in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2019. Not only did the WWE announce the location and date of the event, but 411mania reported that he also introduced Ronda Rousey to the reporters on hand and let everyone know that she will, in fact, wrestle at WrestleMania 35, the first WWE talent to be confirmed for the show — a full year in advance of the event.

Ronda Rousey In the WWE

It seems a little humorous to think that Ronda Rousey would be the first wrestler confirmed for WrestleMania 35 because she hasn’t even wrestled her first match with the company yet. Rousey made her WWE debut at WrestleMania 31, but at that time she was just a guest, although she did hiptoss Triple H and lock Stephanie McMahon in an armbar.

She next appeared at the Royal Rumble in January of this year just to interrupt Asuka’s moment after she won the women’s Royal Rumble match and to point at the WrestleMania 34 sign. Then, at Elimination Chamber, Rousey showed up and signed her WWE contract to join the Monday Night Raw brand.

Her first match will be at WrestleMania 34. Despite the fact that she has yet to compete in a match, the WWE felt it was important to spotlight her as a competitor for WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey.

WWE

Ronda Rousey And WrestleMania

It was a funny moment when Triple H introduced Ronda Rousey. He talked about her background in MMA and the UFC and said that she would compete at WrestleMania 35. When she passed him, she glared at him, remaining in character before taking the podium.

Triple H even quipped that he hopes that Ronda Rousey doesn’t hurt him or his wife in their match at WrestleMania 35. That match will see Rousey team up with Kurt Angle, as two former Olympians, to battle Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon.

While debuting at WrestleMania is a tough task, putting Ronda Rousey in the ring with veterans like Kurt Angle and Triple H and someone with pro wrestling in her blood like Stephanie McMahon should give her a chance to work a protected match.

The question is how fast Ronda Rousey will come around to her new WWE career. The biggest WWE rumor for WrestleMania 35 is Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair — which could realistically be the first ever women’s main event of WrestleMania.