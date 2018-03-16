Macaulay Culkin Says On Twitter That He Will Battle WWE Star Rusev At ‘WrestleMania’

The battle between the former child star and the WWE star came as a result of The Rock's suggestion.

Former child star Macaulay Culkin, best known for his role as Kevin McAllister in Home Alone, says that he will battle WWE star Rusev at WrestleMania this year, and we can all thank Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for this hilarity.

In the words of Buzz from Home Alone, “Beat that, you little trout-sniffer!”

It all started when WWE star Rusev took to Twitter to announce that he needed a celebrity to fight him for Wrestlemania.

I need a celebrity to fight me at #WrestleMania34! #RusevDay — RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 14, 2018

Potential presidential candidate Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded to Rusev’s Tweet by suggesting Kevin Hart, who was Johnson’s co-star in the hit film Central Intelligence.

Kevin Hart. He’ll put you over but you gotta kayfabe his STD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 15, 2018

That’s when the Saved! actor jumped in and decided to accept Rusev’s challenge.

I'll take you on. Back alley brawl? — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 16, 2018

The WWE star, however, didn’t feel comfortable taking on the kid whom everyone grew up knowing — and loving — in a holiday classic.

I cannot Hit Little Kevin McAllister or Richie Rich! https://t.co/9hvTfXUB6V — RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 16, 2018

Now, while this potential match hasn’t been confirmed by WWE executives, there are a few people who think that this battle royal will make for great television.

Thanks again to @AnnaKFaris for doing @BunnyEarsPod this week. You was so much fun. Let's do it again some time. P.S. I have some ham soup for you. DM me, bro. pic.twitter.com/2FxJnYhdZo — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 15, 2018

I see you @IncredibleCulk???? …careful now. — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) March 16, 2018

Rusev is dodging a match with Macaulay Culkin. How can you hate wrestling? — Mick White (@RealDrBumble) March 16, 2018

Meanwhile, according to Uproxx, this potential battle announcement came on what was known as “Rusev day,” making it even more impactful. The outlet was also quick to point out that, in the past, Macaulay Culkin has been involved with the WWE.

Fans of the sports entertainment company will remember that Culkin was involved in the battle between Hornswoggle and Chavo Guerrero, in which Hornswoggle defeated Guerrero using tactics he learned during his time in Home Alone.

Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars 4. Painting my toenails pic.twitter.com/uMBLTBcOTz — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

As of right now, nothing has been confirmed about who WWE star Rusev will fight during WrestleMania 34. However, many wrestling fans are hoping that the match between Rusev and whoever he chooses to do battle with will go better than the battle that Mickey Rourke had with WWE star Chris Jericho during WrestleMania 25 (although, ultimately, Rourke took home an Oscar for his role in The Wrestler, which was reportedly based on his WWE experience, so there’s that).