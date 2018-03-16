Jessa Duggar Is Not Pregnant, Despite Previous Rumors [Debunked]

A family spokesperson has cleared up the rumor that the Duggar daughter is expecting.

Yesterday, various media outlets, including In Touch, reported that Jessa Duggar is expecting her third baby. However, a family spokesperson has revealed to E! News that despite reports, she is not expecting.

Rumors started in the fall of 2017 after fans noticed that Jessa hadn’t been photographed in a full body pose for weeks. Fans also noted that it looked like Jessa had a tiny pregnancy belly in a photo celebrating her son’s first birthday. Because the Duggar family has children back-to-back, many were expecting her to make an announcement.

Fans believed that Jessa Duggar Seewald would announce her pregnancy during one of Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s visits home. They also braced themselves for an announcement during the premiere of Counting On’s newest season, but nothing ever came.

Finally, after In Touch reported that Jessa was keeping her pregnancy a secret from the media in order to give her other family members the spotlight, a family spokesperson stated that Jessa is absolutely not expecting.

Jessa Duggar Seewald already has two children with husband Ben Seewald. The reality star gave birth to eldest son Spurgeon nine months after the wedding, and later she announced the birth of her younger son, Henry, a year later.

Although Jessa Duggar has set the record straight on whether she’s expecting, the reality TV star’s family is still having a momentous couple of years. In 2017, two of the Duggar children married: Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Joe Duggar. Both announced pregnancies just three months after tying the knot. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth gave birth to her son, Gideon Martyn, roughly three weeks ago amid rumors that she and husband, Austin Forsyth, conceived him out of wedlock.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Jessa’s closest sister, walked down the aisle at the end of 2016. She and husband Jeremy announced they would be expecting a baby just after the start of the year. They have not stated the sex of the baby.

Jessa Duggar’s brother, Josiah Duggar, has already announced a courtship and an engagement to fiancee Lauren Swanson. Although the public doesn’t know their wedding date, it is assumed they will tie the knot at some point this year.