‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Meets A Bartender, May Get A New Love Interest Amid Will & Paul Romance

Is Sonny finally moving on from Will and Paul?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) is about to meet a new man in Salem. The newest print edition of Soap Opera Digest is giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect in the month of March, and it seems that Sonny will develop a new relationship, but could it be a romance?

According to the latest Days Of Our Lives spoilers on Daytime Royalty Online, Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Sonny will meet a bartender who works at the Brady Pub. Sonny and the new Salem character will share scenes in the coming episodes, and a first-look photo even shows them together looking at a cell phone. The two are possibly looking at a dating app and each could come to the realization that the other is gay by striking up a conversation.

As many Days Of Our Lives fans already know, Sonny has been very unlucky in love over the past year. After he fell in love with Paul Narita again the couple decided to get engaged. They planned a double wedding ceremony with Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), but their wedding day was ruined when Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) showed up at the church and dropped a major bombshell about Sonny’s former husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), still being alive.

Sonny and Paul called off their wedding and set out in search of Will. The couple was shocked when they found him alive but altered. Will couldn’t remember anything about his past life with Sonny, and although Sonny decided to try to make things work with Will, they just couldn’t stay together. Now, Will has moved on to Sonny’s former fiance Paul, which has made things very awkward for all involved. Days Of Our Lives fans will continue to see Will and Paul grow closer and push Sonny further and further from their minds.

Now it seems that Sonny could have a chance to move on with someone new and be happy for the first time since ending his relationships with Paul and Will. While it has yet to be confirmed if Sonny’s new involvement with the bartender will be of a romantic nature, some Days Of Our Lives viewers are hoping another member will be added to the mix of the already complicated love triangle.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.