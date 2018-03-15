Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Baby Name Choice Inspired By ‘Black Panther,’ Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Are Khloe and Tristan naming their baby after a 'Black Panther' character?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly having a difficult time coming up with the perfect name for their unborn daughter. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her NBA boyfriend had believed that they were expecting a baby boy for months before finally learning they were to have a girl. Khloe and Tristan had already picked out a boy name, Tristan Thompson Jr., when they got the news. Now, they’re allegedly scrambling to figure out a moniker for their new little bundle of joy.

According to a March 15 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be using one of the year’s biggest movies, Black Panther, to help them figure out a name for their baby girl. Sources reveal that Tristan, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is suggesting that the couple name their daughter after one of the characters in the film, such as Nakia, Okoye, or Shuri. Thompson has even allegedly suggested naming the baby Wakanda, or some variation of the word. Meanwhile, Kardashian is said to be “heavily considering” his name suggestions.

Khloe Kardashian has expressed her frustration over picking out a baby name in the past. Recently, the reality TV star tweeted that she can “barely decide” what she wants to eat, “let alone name a baby.” As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan are so desperate for help when it comes to naming their child that they even asked their closest friends and family members for help.

During the couple’s recent baby shower, Khloe Kardashian’s guests were asked to write down some of their suggestions for a baby girl name and put them into a box. It looks like Kardashian and Thompson are trying to draw inspiration from everything and every one. Will Khloe decide to go a more tradition baby name route like her sister Kourtney did with her children Mason and Penelope, or do something more unorthodox like Kourtney’s youngest child, Reign, Kim Kardashian’s kids, North, Saint, and Chicago, Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, or Kylie Jenner’s newborn baby girl, Stormi? The pressure is on as Kardashian’s due date quickly approaches.