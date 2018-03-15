‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: What To Expect In The First Episode ‘Twenty Years To Life’

Here's what to expect during the 'Roseanne' revival season premiere.

New details about the Roseanne revival are being revealed on a consistent basis, and viewers are on the edge of their seats awaiting the show’s first episode. The nine episode season will bring back all of the original cast members to reprise the roles of the members of the Conner family. The characters of Roseanne (Roseanne Barr), Dan (John Goodman), Becky (Lecy Goranson), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), DJ (Michael Fishman), and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) will all be featured in the revival.

According to Spoiler TV, the first episode of the Roseanne revival has been titled Twenty Years to Life. The episode will feature a look at the Conner’s 20 years after fans last saw the family. Spoilers for the episode reveal that Dan and Roseanne will have to adjust to a new living situation. The couple will find themselves living with their daughter Darlene again, as well as her children, Harris (Emma Kenney) and Mark (Ames McNamara). Darlene, seemingly divorced from husband David Healey (Johnny Galecki), has moved back into her childhood home upon losing her job.

Meanwhile, Roseanne fans will also see a lot of Roseanne and Dan’s other daughter, Becky. Becky, who is widowed after the death of her husband Mark, will announce to the family that she plans to make some extra money by becoming a surrogate for a woman who can not carry a child. The woman, Andrea, is played by former Roseanne star Sarah Chalke who ironically took over the role of Becky from Lecy Goranson when she took an absence from the show.

We're just going to keep reminding you that the Conners are back! Check out Roseanne Barr & John Goodman on the cover of the latest TV Guide Magazine as we gear up for the premiere of #Roseanne. On newsstands TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/D76EeK7fDf — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 15, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Becky will working as a waitress at a Mexican restaurant. She will be struggling for money, which is the Conner way, and it seems she sees a great opportunity to earn some major cash by carrying Andrea’s child. It seems that Becky never had any children of her own after the passing of Mark, which will also be addressed in the premiere episode.

The Roseanne revival is getting great reviews by critics, and fans are looking forward to seeing the Conner family in the present day when the show debuts on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m.