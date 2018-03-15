‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Fri. March 16: Stefan Interrogated, Gabby Pretends She’s Abby, Brady’s Demand

Lani and Chad interrogate Stefan, Gabby's in a bind when she is forced to pretend to be Abigail, Brady draws a line in the sand for Eve, while Tripp lays down the law.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, March 16, reveal that Chad (Billy Flynn) still firmly believes that Stefan (Tyler Christopher) murdered Andre (Thaao Penghlis). In a hunt for evidence, he ransacked Stefan’s office and found Andre’s missing cellphone. Convinced that it gave him enough ammunition against his brother, he’s turned it over to the police. Although Lani (Sal Stowers) has arrested Gabi (Camila Banus) for DiMera’s murder, she also thinks that it’s curious that Stefan held out on a key piece of evidence. Days of Our Lives spoilers, via TV Guide, promise that Lani and Chad will interrogate Stefan to establish his role in the murder.

Of course, the real reason Stefan has been holding out on them is none other than Abigail (Marci Miller) and that she is the one who really killed her good friend. However, Abigail’s alter Gabby will be facing a crisis of her own. Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, March 16, indicate that Kayla and Jennifer will bump into Gabby. This will send Gabby into a tailspin as she pretends to be Abigail. Obviously, her mother, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), will notice something is off with her daughter, and Kayla will also not be able to make head or tails of Abigail’s strange behavior. Later, when Abigail’s personalities are exposed, Kayla may also connect the fact that Abigail sought medical advice from her for headaches.

These two are so stinkin' cute. ❤️ #DAYS pic.twitter.com/5EQvahV1AP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 14, 2018

Some DOOL fans are delighted with the Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) romance. However, Tripp doesn’t feel comfortable with some aspects of Ciara’s personality. Ciara is furious that Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) could not keep her mouth shut and blabbed that Rafe (Galen Gering) had cheated on her mother, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) with Sami (Alison Sweeney). Ciara is plotting to take Ciara down and Tripp is having none of it. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that he will disapprove of Ciara’s revenge plans.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady's nuptials to Eve come to a grinding halt.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/WRsKHOI3jv — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 13, 2018

Other Days of Our Lives spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, reveal that Brady (Eric Martsolf) is determined to win Eve’s (Kassie DePaiva) heart again. In typical Brady fashion, he figures the best way to do that is to give her an ultimatum. She Knows Soaps recaps confirms that both Brady and Eve have feelings for each other, but their relationship has been complicated by lies and hidden agendas. Can these two ever find their way back to each other again?