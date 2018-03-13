Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Can’t Decide On Baby Name, Enlist Help To Decide, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are looking for some help naming their baby.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly having some problems coming up with the perfect name for their unborn baby daughter. The couple is now enlisting the help of their closest friends and family members in hopes of drawing some inspiration in the days before the little girl is born.

According to a March 13 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had believed they were having a baby boy throughout the majority of the pregnancy. They even had the perfect name picked out for their son, Tristan Thompson Jr. However, Khloe was stunned to find out that she was actually pregnant with a baby girl and couldn’t believe it, telling her sisters that she didn’t feel like she was having a girl. However, genetics can’t be denied, and Kardashian was forced to begin thinking of some girl names.

Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated their baby shower, complete with lavish gifts and tons of pink balloons and decorations. The couple decided to get a little help from the people closest to them when they left out a suggestion box for friends and family to drop their baby name choices in. Around the table at the shower, guests were each given a pink marker and a card that reportedly read, “Help Khloe find a name for Baby Thompson.” The guests then came up with their best baby girl names and threw them into a box for Khloe and Tristan to consider at a later date.

However, when Khloe Kardashian admitted that the baby shower was sponsored by Amazon, fans immediately went wild online, pointing out that people who can afford nearly anything and everything they want shouldn’t be gifted free things. Instead, fans called for Amazon to use the money to give parents who can’t afford things like formula and diapers those gifts.

“This makes me sick,” one person wrote online of the sponsored party.

“Boycott Amazon,” another tweeted.

???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 11, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will likely have to sort through their baby name suggestions fast because the reality star’s due date is rapidly approaching and their new bundle of joy is going to need a name.