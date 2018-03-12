Pierson Fode’s ‘Bold And Beautiful’ Return Sparks Curiosity About What He’s Been Up To Since Prior Departure

What has Pierson Fode been doing since he left the role of Thomas Forrester on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' last year?

Pierson Fode decided to leave CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful last year to pursue other opportunities, but he’s jumped back into his character, Thomas Forrester, for a brief return. The actor’s fans are anxious for updates regarding what he’s been doing since his B&B departure and they hope that they’ll be able to catch him in new projects soon. What has he been doing these past few months?

Soap Opera Digest shares that Pierson Fode wasn’t expecting to head back to Bold and Beautiful so quickly. The B&B actor explains that head writer and executive producer Brad Bell approached him with the storyline arc he had in mind, and Pierson couldn’t resist taking it on and popping back up as Thomas Forrester. While Bold and Beautiful fans wish that Fode was returning for a long-term arc, they do seem to be excited about where this short return may lead in terms of Thomas’ story.

Fode does have his eye on other entertainment projects, but so far, it doesn’t look as if he has much in development that he can reveal. A peek at Pierson’s Instagram indicates that he’s apparently continued to model, as he’s posted plenty of enticing shots of his recent work. During his time away from Bold and Beautiful, Fode has also connected with model and internet star Hannah Stocking to do some comedic video work with her.

Pierson has been promoting a smartphone application called 8secondz, and he’s hyping a contest related to the app where fans can win mentoring sessions with him. In terms of television or movie projects, fans of this Bold and Beautiful hunk are still waiting for the film It’s Time to debut, and IMDb indicates that its release is still on the horizon.

The movie It’s Time tells the story of Chucky Mullins, a football player for Ole Miss who was paralyzed in 1989 after being tackled by Vanderbilt’s Brad Gaines. Fode plays the character of Gaines, and the movie also stars Sedale Threatt Jr. (Roots and Roman J. Israel, Esq.) along with acting veterans Emily Proctor and Sam Trammell. The crew filmed the movie in late 2016, and it looks like it’s currently in post-production.

It sounds as if the door will be left open in case Pierson wants to return to Bold and Beautiful as Thomas Forrester at some point down the road, and there don’t seem to be any signs emerging that B&B plans to recast the character for now. Pierson Fode had done plenty of projects before joining The Bold and the Beautiful, and his supporters are confident that his schedule will be jam-packed with new projects in the coming months.