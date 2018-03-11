NFL Rumors: Miami Dolphins Should Make A Run At Allen Robinson Per ‘Phin Phanatic’

Should the Miami Dolphins look to replace Jarvis Landry with Allen Robinson?

The Miami Dolphins are a little thin when it comes to receivers thanks to the trade involving Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns earlier this week. Well, that could all change, according to Phin Phanatic, if the Dolphins were to go after Allen Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins will deploy a unit of mainly Kenny Stills (58 receptions for 847 yards) and DeVante Parker (57 receptions for 670 yards) to go along with Jakeem Grant (13 receptions for 203 yards). While Landry led the team in receptions with 112, it was Stills and Parker who did most of the damage downfield. What the Dolphins are seeking is a receiver who will get them more than 8.8 yards per catch as Landry did in 2017.

While with the Jaguars, Robinson averaged 14.1 yards per catch while accumulating 202 receptions for 2848 yards and 22 touchdowns. Good numbers despite missing 15 games in 2017 due to injury. If the Dolphins can somehow pair Robinson, Stills, and Parker with Ryan Tannehill and Kenyan Drake, the Dolphins can make a run at the AFC East crown.

According to Spotrac, the market value for Robinson is $13.6 million. That may be tough for him to get coming off an injury. That type of payday will place him with the elite receivers like T.Y. Hilton, and Dez Bryant. It was rumored that the Dolphins approached Landry with a possible deal that would have paid him around the same salary Robinson’s value stands at.

Ed Zurga / AP Images

Eric Frosbutter would go on to say that the issue the Dolphins must be aware of is the lingering effects of the ACL injury. However, reports state that Robinson will be fully recovered and ready to go by training camp. If that proves to be true, then the Dolphins should make a move. If they were ready to pay that type of money to Landry for his average production, then why not spend it on a player who will produce like a true No. 1 threat?

If Tannehill can come back at full strength and Robinson is willing to share the spotlight with Stills and Parker, the Dolphins could give the New England Patriots a run for their money in 2018.