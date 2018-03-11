Anna Duggar Boasts About Giving Jim Bob And Michelle Their Only Granddaughters And Mentions Miscarriage

Anna Duggar has given birth to half of Jim Bob and Michelle's grandchildren.

Anna Duggar just reminded everyone that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have Anna and her husband Josh to thank for their only granddaughters. So far, Josh is the only Duggar sibling who has female children.

On Friday, Anna Duggar took to Instagram to share a video of four of her children enjoying a healthy snack. In the sped-up clip, Anna cuts up a cucumber and places the slices in a bowl on a table. The vegetable is quickly devoured by Mackynzie, 8, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2. Josh and Anna Duggar’s youngest child, 6-month-old Mason, also makes an appearance in the video.

In the caption of her post, the mother of five shared a few facts about the Duggar family. They included a boast that she has given birth to her mother- and father-in-law’s only granddaughters. She also bragged that she and Josh are responsible for producing half of Jim Bob and Michelle’s 10 grandchildren.

“You know you’re a #DuggarMom when your kids eat cucumbers faster than you can prepare them!” Anna wrote. “I’m so thankful for the 5 beautiful children God has given us (+1 in heaven!). Jim Bob & Michelle have 10 grandchildren and 2 more on the way. On Joshua’s side of the family I’m mommy to 1/2 of the grandchildren so far…and the only grand-daughters! #FunFactFriday @duggarfam.”

The “+1 in heaven” refers to a miscarriage that Anna suffered in 2010. She opened up about the loss when she and Josh announced that they were expecting their second child.

“Josh was a big encouragement to me. It helped us go through the heartbreak to learn that 30 or 40 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage. That was comforting in some ways,” she told People.

Josh and Anna had welcomed three children by the time another member of the Duggar family had a child. Jill became the first female Duggar sibling to become a parent when she and her husband Derick Dillard welcomed their son Israel in April 2015. A few months later, Anna gave birth to Meredith.

Meredith was the first of Josh and Anna Duggar’s children whose birth was not filmed for a TLC special. 19 Kids and Counting fans got to watch the arrival of the couple’s first child in 2009. According to the Duggar Family Blog, viewers later got to witness Anna laboring with Michael on the toilet. Marcus was born in a bathtub.

As reported by Today, Meredith Duggar’s birth was not featured on 19 Kids and Counting because the reality series was canceled just days before Josh and Anna announced her arrival on July 19, 2015. TLC decided to end the Duggar family’s popular show in response to the revelation that Josh had sexually molested four of his younger sisters. A few weeks later, Josh confessed to being unfaithful to Anna. He checked himself into a Christian treatment center in Illinois, leaving his infant daughter without her father for her first few months of life.

A little over a year after Josh left rehab, he and Anna announced that they were expecting their fifth child. Mason was born on September 12, 2017.

Mason’s favorite teether! #masonduggar A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Feb 26, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

Anna and her children have made occasional appearances on the Duggars’ retooled TLC series, Counting On. However, Anna has not been featured on the current season of the show. Her fans have had to rely on social media to keep up with her family, and she’s increased her presence on Instagram and Twitter in recent months. Josh hasn’t appeared on Counting On at all, nor has he been active on social media.

Some Duggar fans are likely wondering how long Josh will remain the only Duggar sibling who has daughters. In addition to 2-year-old Israel, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have 8-month-old Samuel. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are the proud parents of Spurgeon, 1, and Henry, 2. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth welcomed their son Gideon just last month, and Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are expecting a baby boy later this year.

This leaves pregnant Jinger Duggar as the only one who might end the streak of baby boys. She’s far enough along in her pregnancy to know her baby’s sex, but she and husband Jeremy Vuolo are keeping it a secret for now. If she also has a baby boy, who knows? Josh and Anna might be the next couple to have a baby girl.