Elizabeth Hurley's nephew, Miles Hurley, was stabbed repeatedly in London and is still hospitalized.

The Royals star Elizabeth Hurley has headed back to London to be by the side of her nephew, model Miles Hurley, who was brutally stabbed in London Thursday night. Elizabeth Hurley explains that this is a terrible time for her family and would like anyone who has any information about Miles Hurley’s attacker to please contact the London Metropolitan police.

Elizabeth Hurley, Star Of The Royals Rushed To London After Her Nephew Was Stabbed

The Daily Mail says the star of The Royals, Elizabeth Hurley rushed from Los Angeles to London upon hearing that her sister’s son, Miles Hurley, had been attacked in London in what seems like a random act of violence. Elizabeth Hurley has spoken out to thank fans for their support during what is an “appalling” time for the Hurley family.

Hurley is calling the attack on her nephew, Miles Hurley, 21, a model “brutal.”

“My21-year-old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses.”

Miles Hurley was attacked Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Nine Elms, South West London. Doctors say that Miles Hurley is in serious condition, but luckily, the stab wounds seem to have missed his vital organs.

In the past, Miles Hurley has spoken to the press about his relationship with The Royals star Elizabeth Hurley, the younger sister of his mother, Kate Curran.

“I’m really close to my aunt and she’s very supportive of everything I do.”

Model Miles Hurley Seems To Have Been Attacked In A Random Act Of Violence

A spokesman for the London Metropolitan Police released a statement about the stabbing of Miles Hurley and mentioned that another man was also stabbed in the neighborhood.

“Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A 21-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds to his back. Another man, also believed to be aged 21, was also found suffering from stab wounds. They were both taken by LAS to a south London hospital where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing.They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. A crime scene was put in place. Road closures were also in place but have since been lifted. There have been no arrests.”

Elizabeth Hurley And Her Nephew Miles Hurley Are Said To Be Very Close

Elizabeth Hurley had been out in Los Angeles promoting Season 4 of The Royals when she got the call about Miles Hurley’s attack, says People Magazine. On Friday morning, Elizabeth Hurley was spotted at Heathrow airport in England on her way to see her nephew, Miles Hurley after his attack.

Miles Hurley has modeled for big names in fashion like Roberton Carvalli and Dolce & Gabbana.

The London Metropolitan police investigation into the stabbing of Miles Hurley is ongoing.