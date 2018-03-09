Why Some Duggar Fans Believe Jana Duggar Is In A Secret Relationship

The oldest Duggar daughter may not be truly single, but rather in a relationship her parents disagree with.

Jana Duggar, the oldest woman in the Duggar family, has faced a lot of heat for being 28 and single. Although in most circles, being 28 and single is no big deal, but for the Duggar family and those who share their religious convictions, it is almost unheard of.

All of Jana’s sisters over the age of 18 have already married, and each either has a baby or is expecting one this year. Some believe that Jana is single because she is taking over her mother’s duties when it comes to caring for the younger children. The Duggar family generally has been highly criticized for its “buddy system,” in which an older child mentors a younger child, as they feel this should be reserved for the parents.

However, one long-running rumor suggests that is Jana Duggar is actually not single at all, but is in a relationship with a female friend. The Duggar family has hired a young woman in her early 30s who is also single, Laura, who helps around the house with the children and tutoring the kids, and one theory suggests that they are more than friends.

Others believe that Jana and Laura may have feelings for one another, but it’s never gone very far because both come from extremely Christian families that would look down on such a union. Jana’s own brothers-in-law, Derick Dillard and Jeremy Vuolo, have made it very clear that they do not believe that same-sex relationships are Godly.

Fans of the Duggar family were able to access a birthday message that Laura sent to Jana just a few weeks ago while the family was in New Zealand and Australia. Many remarked that the words Laura used were much more authentic than those from the rest of the Duggar family, who seemingly give “generic” birthday messages to one another.

The Duggar family recently posted a photo of Jana on their official Facebook page. Fans stated in the comments that they loved Jana and wished she were featured more often on Counting On. Others noted that when she was asked about dating, she appeared “grossed out” or embarrassed, which adds credence to the rumor that she may not be interested in men at all.