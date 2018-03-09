‘Six’ Season 2: History Channel Announces Season 2 Premiere Date For Navy SEAL Drama ‘Six’

The History Channel has finally announced a release date for 'Six' Season 2. Fans can expect to see the team back in action on Memorial Day.

The History Channel has finally announced the premiere date for season 2 of their Navy SEAL drama, Six. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon on social media, revealing that season 2 would be premiering on the History Channel on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28 and will include 10 episodes. The very first episode of Six premiered in January 2017. The first season ran for eight episodes with the season finale airing in March 2017. Since then, the fans of the Navy Seal drama have been anxiously awaiting the news of a season 2 premiere date.

Six was created by father/son duo William and David Broyles and was a major hit during its first season. According to Deadline, Six averaged 2.9 million total viewers in Live+3 over the first four episodes. Season 1 followed the lives of the members of the legendary Navy SEAL Team Six, led by Joe “Bear” Graves (Barry Sloane). Sloane, along with the rest of his team, Alex Caulder (Kyle Schmid), Ricky “Buddha” Ortiz (Juan Pablo Raba), and Robert Chase (Edwin Hodge) are on a mission to retrieve Richard “Rip” Taggart (Walton Goggins), their former team leader who was captured by Boko Horam along with a school teacher and a group of female students.

For season 2, fans can expect even “bigger missions and epic operations,” according to Six on History’s Facebook page. The team will join forces with CIA officer Gina Cline (Olivia Munn), and will head out on a mission to destroy the terrorist group who is responsible for the shooting Rip, and find out who is behind Michael Nasry’s (Dominic Adams) jihadist network. Along with Goggins, Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Edwin Hodge, Jaylen Moore, Brianne Davis and Nadine Velazquez will all be returning for the highly anticipated sophomore season. In addition to Munn, there will also be several other newcomers joining the show, including Eric Ladin, Nikolai Nikolaeff and recurring guest star, Erik Palladino.

Barry Sloane will reprise his role as Navy SEAL Team Six leader “Bear” in Six season 2. Richard Shotwell / AP Images

The fans weren’t the only ones waiting to find out when Six would be returning. After the initial announcement, Kyle Schmid took to Instagram to share his excitement with his followers.

“Proud to finally unveil our release date for @sixonhistory season two as Memorial Day! May 28th @ 10pm and then regularly Wednesday’s at 10pm on @history,” he wrote. “Believe me when I say it’ll be worth the wait and thank you to all the fans who have stood by us through this period. I promise you it won’t disappoint!!!”

Following its Memorial Day premiere, Six will move to its regular time slot on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. starting on May 30. Check out the trailer for Six season 2 below.